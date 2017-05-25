May 25 – June 7, 2017

Best of Food 2017 Poll Results!
Comic Murray Geister | by Dakota McFadzean
News A Nuke To A Knife Fight Using the Notwithstanding Clause to save Catholic school funding is overkill | by Gregory Beatty
World “Principled Realism” Donald Trump just sided with team ISIS against democratic Iran | by Gwynne Dyer
Science Matters Less Is More Forty-hour-plus workweeks don’t work for people or the planet | by David Suzuki
Health Don’t Just Sit There Spending every workday in a chair is bad for you? Who knew? | by Gregory Beatty
Stage/Film Primordial Power Zap! Pow! Puppets aren’t just for kids (wait, who said they were?) | by Paul Dechene
Music Born On The Road It only took 12 years of touring to create the Eisenhauers | by Tamara Harding
Film Maud Beat The Odds Aisling Walsh recreates the life of a folk art legend | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo
Film Hnetflix | by Shane Hnetka