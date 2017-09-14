with Carly MacIsaac

Carly grew up in Regina and is now an actor/writer based in Toronto. Her first screenplay went into production in the spring of 2016 with Natalie Novak Films, and is set to release this year as a four part web-series. Easy V follows an impulsive and often reckless millennial (played by MacIsaac) who struggles with the transition and pressures of adulthood. Here are six songs she considers favourites. /Gregory Beatty

“Fast Car”

Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman (1988)

This song was incredibly significant to me when I moved to Toronto after high school to pursue my dreams as an actor. I felt that “now or never” feeling to chase after what I truly desired. I get goosebumps every time I hear the chorus.

“The Wolves”

Bon Iver

For Emma, Forever Ago (2007)

Even though there’s a heaviness to this song, I feel there is also something hopeful within the darkness. The entire album is flawless to me, and I can always rely on Bon Iver to jolt my creative juices.

“Heart Don’t Stand A Chance”

Anderson Paak

Malibu (2016)

Anderson Paak is so groovy! Listening to this album immediately lifts my mood. Soulful and confident, his music calms me down and hypes me up at the same time.

“Before I Ever Met You”

Banks

Goddess (2014)

Her sound is so heavy and sultry. Her unapologetic honesty is bold and refreshing, and I really identify with the angst.

“Days Go By”

Keith Urban

Be Here (2004)

What kind of Prairie girl would I be if I didn’t include a good ol’ country song? Anything Keith Urban just reminds me of summertime, riding around with the windows down and a group of girlfriends singing along.

“Life Is A Highway”

Tom Cochrane

Mad Mad World (1991)

I wouldn’t describe myself as a die-hard Tom Cochrane fan but I do associate many childhood memories with this song. I used to sleep over at my grandmother’s house and we’d always bake with this cassette tape playing in the background. Whenever I hear this song it brings me back to my grandmother humming along in the kitchen as I watched her mix cake batter.