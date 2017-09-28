with Lexy Desjarlais

Lexy is fairly new to Regina’s live music scene as a musician, but she’s always been a supporter of local talent. When she isn’t performing live, she slings yummy beer and food at Bushwakker. Her music blends jazzy, acoustic sets with popular covers and originals. Here are six of her favourite songs. /Gregory Beatty

“Something”

The Beatles

Abbey Road (1969)

Everybody has their favourite Beatle. Mine was George Harrison, and I think it had everything to do with this song. There is just “something” about it.

“Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under”

Shania Twain

The Woman In Me (1995)

This song perfectly sums up the memories I had with my family as a child. Whenever I hear it, I remember being seven, camping in Rowan’s Ravine and playing at the park with my sisters.

“Green Grass”

Tom Waits

Real Gone (2004)

Oh, Tommy! I was unaware of his musical prowess until Redbeard asked me to play at a Tom Waits tribute show. That gave me a chance to delve into the diverse songwriter that he is. “Green Grass” in particular really showed me how beautifully dark he can be.

“Back To Black”

Amy Winehouse

Back To Black (2006)

I love how deeply personal this song is — the way Amy brings the listener back to feel her heartache with every note she sings. She’s definitely one of my biggest musical influences.

“Paul Revere”

The Beastie Boys

Licensed To Ill (1986)

I don’t know what it was about this song that made my teenage self learn every word, but it has the ability to lift my spirits at any moment. It’s also a great karaoke song to whip out because people don’t usually expect me to rap.

“You Remind Me”

Andy Shauf

Darker Days (2009)

The first time I heard about Andy Shauf was in 2009. A friend asked me if I wanted to go to The Exchange (Club side) to see a great local artist. I didn’t know that this would be a show that would change my life. This song in particular pulls at my heart strings.