October 12 – 25, 2017

Comic Murray Geister | by Dakota McFadzean

City Hall Let’s Blame Density Why the RM of Sherwood blocked a little mosque from its prairie | by Paul Dechene

World Adult Supervision Nervous grown-ups stand between child-men and a second Korean war | by Gwynne Dyer

Science Matters Tears For Smears Bye-bye, bug splatter: the grim truth about clean windshields | by David Suzuki

Books A Revolting Situation We’re being crushed by inequality. Where’s the revolution? | by Gregory Beatty

Art Help A Gallery Out? The MacKenzie wants your opinion on its next public art purchase | by Gregory Beatty

Cover The Exchange at 40 Regina’s essential arts and music org hits a major milestone, with many more to come | by Stephen Whitworth

Music Sarah Slean An artist and her piano grapple with life’s big mysteries in Metaphysics | by Stephen Whitworth

Music My Music with Steve The Hat

Film Good Enough, I Guess I certify this Blade Runner sequel to be “adequate” | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Bloody Good Time The Limehouse Golem delivers thrills with substance. | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo