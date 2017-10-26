Another Dissatisfied Customer

Queen City Confidential | by Anonymous

When I saw you sitting in your comfy office chair pretending to be busy, I should’ve run the other way. All I wanted were tickets for my son’s birthday so he could go to some games. Your reply was a shining example of poor, unenthusiastic customer service: “Well, I can facilitate that here or you can go home and do that online yourself.” You kept pushing me to do the transaction online, all the while pretending to look at your monitor. News flash: it’s a competitive world and good customer service is what drives engagement and loyalty. When someone takes the time to drive to your business, how about showing some good old courtesy? Me, I’m going to find some other sport to spend my money on. Goodbye.

