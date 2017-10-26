Welcome To Fear City

Behold my horrible Halloween calendar of events, if you dare

Halloween | by Gregory Beatty

With all the political, social and environmental drama these days (not to mention the pumpkin with nuclear codes leading a certain superpower to our south), the world’s scary enough without Halloween thrills and chills. But so what? Who could abide eschewing the costume carnival that is this most wonderfully sinister season? Who, I say? Here’s a mix of family-friendly and adult events in the run-up to Oct. 31. Now get out there and have fun. Knock yourself dead, in fact.

Thursday 26

EVENTS

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW The classic horror/camp musical presented by Sterling Productions. Includes photo-ops with favourite cast members. Conexus Convention Hall, 8 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

GHOST TOUR This bus tour lasts 2.5 hours and will visit spooky sites in Regina. Oct. 26–27, 6 p.m. See ecoparty.ca.

AL BENESOCKY’S “SHOCK HOUSE” See Ongoing.

ADULT SCIENCE NIGHT Theme for this event is zombies and the science of contagion. Saskatchewan Science Centre, 7–10 p.m. $12, discount for SSC members. 19+. See sasksciencecentre.com.

MUSIC

THE DEAD ARE LIVING TOUR with Adrian Pain & The Dead Sexy and Dead 3 Days at Cloud 9 Live.

Friday 27

EVENTS

REGINA CEMETERY: WALKING TOUR Visit the graveyard where many early notable Reginans are buried. Meet at 4th Ave. gates, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation to Heritage Regina. See heritageregina.ca.

SINISTER SWING DANCE PARTY Swing into the Halloween weekend with this dance extravaganza. Victoria Club (1300 Victoria Ave.), lesson at 8 p.m., dance at 9 p.m. See operationswing.ca.

HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR LATENIGHTER Ghouls and goblins are invited to come out to play at this late night gaming session. Laser Quest (10A Hesse Ave.), 10 p.m.–2 a.m. $25 advance, $30 door.

HAUNTED HUNT ESCAPE ROOM See Ongoing.

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DRAG Halloween-themed drag show. Q Nightclub, show at 10 p.m.

GHOST TOUR See Thursday 26.

MUSIC

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER with Suffocation, Decrepit Birth and guests at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

MYSTYXX HALLOWEEN PARTY at the Turvey Centre, cover in effect after 7:30 p.m.

THE VENUS EXTRACTION with Love Drugs, Corey Ruecker in 3D, Joelle Fuller, Jeremy & Jesse Desjarlais and Daniel Besuijen at Cloud 9 Live. $5.

METALWEEN featuring Skid Wicked at the Pump Roadhouse.

MONSTER MASH WEEKEND featuring Slow Motion Walter at Revival Music Room, show at 8:30 p.m. $5.

Saturday 28

EVENTS

HALLOWEEN COMICFEST Comic Readers and other local shops present a special promotion to celebrate the season. Customers are welcome to show up in costume. See halloweencomicfest.com for store locations.

HALLOWEEN CURLING BONSPIEL Registration closed on Oct. 19, but you can still watch this co-ed costumed curlfest. Tartan Curling Club. See reginarecleague.com.

ROGUES HALLOWEEN 7S TOURNAMENT Team costumes are encouraged at this one-day rugby tournament. Regina Rugby Union (4025 25th Ave.), time t.b.a.

WASCANA SPOOKTACULAR Features a haunted house like other Halloween events, but also has a nature program suitable for all ages, along with prizes for best costumes. Wascana Place (2900 Wascana Dr.), noon–3 p.m. Free admission. See wascana.ca.

UNLEASH YOUR MONSTER Halloween-themed art-making hosted by the local artist trading card club. Some supplies provided. MacKenzie Gallery, 2–4 p.m. See mackenziegallery.ca.

FAMILY FUN HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL Includes games, music and refreshments. Wesley United Church (3913 Hillsdale), 6–8 p.m. Donations accepted for Regina Food Bank.

CULT AND CAMP Variety show with dance numbers inspired by horror classics from the past. Presented by Aschera Rose Dance. Artesian, 7:30 p.m. $20 advance, $25 door.

FRANCOTRONIK 4 HALLOWEEN EDITION This DJ costume/dance party is hosted by the Association of Canadienne-Française de Regina. 3850 Hillsdale St., 9 p.m. $10. See acfr.ca.

CONTEMPORARY SINGLES HALLOWEEN DANCE Open to singles and couples. Victoria Club (1300 Victoria Ave.), 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. $15. See operationswing.ca.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW This camp classic will be shown on the big screen, although not in IMAX format. Saskatchewan Science Centre, 7 p.m. $10, discount for SSC members. See sasksciencecentre.com.

TV LAND Halloween party with a TV program theme for costumes. Q Nightclub, doors at 5 p.m.

HALLOWEEN SCREAM: ART JAM Features music from Underclass Exile, Days of Truth, Lunar Lander Dance Commander and Bats Out!, live painting by Colin McLellan and Charlotte Hauk, body art with Amy Dawn S. and more. Artful Dodger, 8 p.m. Tickets at 306-520-4622.

MUSIC

A CELTIC HALLOWEEN West of Mabou supply the music while Bushwakker supplies the Great Pumpkin Spiced Brown Ale and prizes for a costume contest. $5 cover. See bushwakker.com.

HALLOWEEN BASH with Disposable Heroes (Metallica tribute), Ragged Edge, Magnetic and Parlor Trixx at the Turvey Centre, 7 p.m. See thewolfrocks.com.

BROADWAY’S HALLOWEEN BASH featuring a Big Bad Storm of music and costume prizes. Broadway’s Lounge.

HALLOWEEN BASH with The Otherz Band and Odd Man Out at the Italian Club, doors at 9 p.m. $20 advance, $25 door.

MONSTER MASH FOR MS This fundraiser features a dance party, karaoke and a costume contest. German Club, 8 p.m. $15 advance, $20 door.

MONSTER MASH WEEKEND featuring Slow Motion Walter at Revival Music Room, show at 8:30 p.m. $5.

Sunday 29

EVENTS

HOCUS POCUS Screening of the family-friendly 1993 film about three witch sisters who get resurrected and return to modern-day Salem. Royal Saskatchewan Museum, 2:30 p.m. See royalsaskmuseum.ca.

PAINTED PUMPKINS Tips on decorating a pumpkin for Halloween. Gourds provided. Sherwood Village Library, 2–4 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

HALLOWEEN AT THE ARTESIAN Salsa dance night presented by Black & Yellow Productions. Artesian, 7–10:30 p.m. $5.

MUSIC

HALLOWEEN SHOW with Between Now and Then, Ripper and the Jesses, The Hourhand and Marmot at SCES Club, doors at 7 p.m. $10. See culturalexchange.ca.

Monday 30

EVENTS

BUMP IN THE NIGHT Family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring Victorian-era games, crafts, stories and a magic show. Costumed revelers welcome. Government House, 5–8 p.m. Free admission.

DEVIL’S NIGHT Two horror-themed escape room sessions followed by séances with special guest illusionist Jeff Richards. Escape Manor (1975 Broad St.), 7 and 10 p.m. See escapemanor.com.

MUSIC

THE CREEPSHOW with Sammy Kay and Bats Out! at the Exchange. Show at 9 p.m., see culturalexchange.ca.

Tuesday 31

EVENTS

SCIENCE TIME FOR TOTS Interactive Halloween-themed exploration of science for pre-schoolers. Adult supervision required. Saskatchewan Science Centre, 10:30 a.m. See sasksciencecentre.com.

ZOMBIE SELF PORTRAIT Tips on transforming a photo of yourself into a zombie. Geared to ages 12–18, but adults welcome. Sunrise Library, 6–8 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

TALKIES Comic Jayden Pfeifer provides spooky commentary on the Nicolas Cage-led 2006 remake of the 1973 British horror classic The Wicker Man. Central Library Theatre, 7 p.m. Free with a food bank donation.

MUSIC

HALLOWEEN PARTY with The Elwins and Fast Romantics at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

Friday 3

EVENTS

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS This costume party is co-hosted by Latin Fusion, and includes a beginner dance lesson at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest. Pump Roadhouse. $10.

ONGOING

AL BENESOCKY’S “SHOCK HOUSE” This is billed as Saskatchewan’s longest running haunted attraction — in fact, it’s celebrating its unlucky 13th anniversary in 2017. 1230 Broad St., Oct. 26–31, 7–10 p.m. Regular admission $20, speed pass $30. See theshockhouse.com.

HAUNTED HUNT ESCAPE ROOM To celebrate Halloween, this escape room is offering a special 15-minute “Haunted Hunt” experience. 2120 College Ave., Oct. 27–31, 7–10:30 p.m. $15. See mysterymansionregina.ca.