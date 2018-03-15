Film | by Shane “Director’s Commentary” Hnetka

The South By Southwest film festival takes place from March 9 to 18 in Austin, Texas and John Krasinski’s new horror movie A Quiet Place opened it to critical acclaim. Krasinski directed and stars in it. If you haven’t seen the trailers for it yet, here’s the a quick plot summary: There’s a family: Krasinski’s the father, Emily Blunt is the mother, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are the children. Nobody talks or makes a sound because if they do, something horrible will come for them. When I first saw the trailer I thought it looked pretty cool but after reading people’s reaction to the movie it sounds even cooler. Can’t wait for April to see it.

Extra Extras

Gary J. Tunnicliffe is a makeup and effects person who has worked in the movie industry for many, many years, doing practical effects for Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Candyman, Blade, Feast and so many other horror movies it’s impossible to list them all. Tunnicliffe has moved to the director’s chair and his most recent movie, Hellraiser: Judgment, has just been released. Tunnicliffe wanted to include a director’s commentary for the movie’s home release but the studio, Lions Gate, said nope.

Tunnicliffe did it anyway. And then released it on Youtube.

So whether you bought (or rented) the 10th Hellraiser film digitally or physically, you can start the movie and listen to Tunnicliffe’s commentary on Youtube. Not a great movie but kind of cool the director would go out his way to give audiences a behind the scenes commentary.

Disney is King

Wow! Black Panther is a runaway box office monster. As of this writing, it’s hit the billion dollar worldwide mark and become the first movie since Star Wars: The Force Awakens to stay number one at the box office for four weeks constantly.

Disney has been a roll for quite some time now and their Marvel and Star Wars movies have been pretty unstoppable. Disney is so confident Avengers: Infinity War will be a mega-hit they moved it up a week, out of May and into the last week of April, forcing other movies, like Rampage, to move up a week to box office massacre. Meanwhile Solo: A Star Wars Story is still opening in May and still has very little hype (and a lot of bad press) and will have to deal with Deadpool 2 the following week.

It doesn’t look too good for the Han Solo movie. I guess they can’t all be billion dollar babies.

Shane Hnetka is a made-in-Saskatchewan film and comic book nerd.