Queen City Confidential | by Anonymous

I admit it — I’m out of shape and too lazy and broke to join a gym, so who the hell am I to judge? But I have a friend who’s trying to get fit and I sometimes drop him off or pick him up at a local workout place. It amazes me to see so many fitness freaks and jocks — often the same people — rudely scrambling for the parking spots closest to the gym doors, and sometimes even cutting off or running into elderly or injured gym-goers and vehicles trying to pull up to pick up family or friends. If you’re such a dedicated gym-goer who’s after the ultimate workout, why don’t you park your car down the street and walk or jog over to the entrance instead of trying to shove your car as close to the doors as possible? I’m sure the extra few steps won’t kill you and you could always think of it as getting another minute on nature’s treadmill to count toward your day’s workout.

PARKING OUT AND PUMPING UP Queen City Confidential is an open forum for Prairie Dog readers to anonymously share their petty rants, workplace gripes, romantic woes and complaints about friends and family. You can also embarrass local heroes with praise and love, but don’t spread that around—we don’t want everyone doing it. E-mail your submission to [email protected] (type CONFIDENTIAL in the subject field). Change everyone’s names and identifying details. Submissions must be 100–200 words and burn at least 70 calories to be considered.