Dorks In The Darkness

Queen City Confidential | by Anonymous

Have pedestrians, bicyclists and skateboarders suddenly gotten incredibly stupider? In the last six months, I’ve run across, and often almost over, a ton of these idiots. They don’t seem to understand that they need to wear light or reflective clothing, and have lights on their bikes. And it would help if they obeyed street signs/signals and basic traffic safety laws, such as walking or riding on the correct side of the road, not darting into traffic and not trying to perform tricks in the middle of busy streets. No matter how careful a driver is, we can’t stop or swerve in time if we can’t see you. One day someone’s gonna get hurt, and someone’s gonna feel really bad about it.

BE CAREFUL, OR BE ROADKILL