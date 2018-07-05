With Taron Cochrane

Gateway Festival goes July 27–29 in the Big Muddy Badlands near Bengough. Taron is the festival publicist, and here’s six songs by six headliners that he considers favourites. /Gregory Beatty

“Love the Way You Are”

Yukon Blonde | Critical Hit (2018)

I’ve had this song on repeat since it came out. Although it may deal with love in the digital age, to me it will be the soundtrack to soaking up the sun as I hit the highway to Bengough to see them live!

“Jukebox Full of Blues”

Kentucky Headhunters | On Safari (2016)

Kentucky Headhunters garnered worldwide popularity with their 1989 country rock hit “Dumas Walker”. The honky tonk and blues-filled jams in this release show why the band is celebrating their 50-year anniversary this summer.

“I Make the Dough, You Get the Glory”

Kathleen Edwards | Asking For Flowers (2008)

While I expected one of our nation’s best Americana/Folk singer-songwriters to release an album of incredible songwriting and music, what I didn’t expect was for her to name-drop one of the NHL’s dirtiest players. We can guarantee that, unlike Marty McSorley, Kathleen won’t be clearing any benches when she takes our stage.

“Breathless”

William Prince | Earthly Days (2018)

A Dave Cobb-produced re-release from his 2017 JUNO award-winning debut, this song will do exactly as it states and leave you breathless. I’ve never heard a song sung quite like Prince so prepare yourself because it’s a real lip-biter.

“Girl Watcher”

Big Sugar | Heated (1988)

Even though this song’s lyrical content may be a little risqué, its sound to me is quintessential Big Sugar. A head-bobbing drum beat accompanying mesmerizing guitar riffs and a mid song sax solo …because why not right? Who doesn’t love a good sax solo!

“Mama”

Steven Page | Heal Thyself Pt. 1: Instinct (2016)

Still playing the hits he helped create as co-founder of The Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page took a page out of the Paul Simon handbook and released this solo album successfully testing the waters of convention. As those horns, cowbell and chorus hit your eardrums, you quickly understand why he’s more than just a pop rock success story. He’s a Canadian music hall of famer!