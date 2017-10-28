Aiiieeeee!!! Canada: 31 Days of Horror – American Mary

Mary Mason is a medical student trying to work and pay her way through school so that she can become a surgeon. She applies at a strip club but ends up saving the life of a man who has been tortured in the basement of the club. She saves the man’s life but feels disgusted afterwards.

Several days later of the dancers at the club, Beatress Johnson (Tristan Risk), who has had surgery to look like Betty Boop offers Mary $10,000 if she performs body modification surgery on a friend of hers, Ruby Realgirl (Paula Lindberg) who wants to become a living doll. Mary takes the money and performs the surgery.



Soon after Mary goes to a party with several surgeons at the hospital where she’s doing her residency. One of the doctors, Dr. Alan Grant (David Lovgren) drugs and rapes Mary.

Afterwards Mary hires two enforcers to capture Dr. Grant where she starts to torture and perform several body modifications to him. Mary quits school and starts work full time doing body modifications. Then things slowly start to go bad.

Directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska, who cameo in the movie as a couple of clients for Mary. This is pretty good revenge and horror film. Fun and disturbing.

