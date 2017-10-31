Aiiieeeee!!! Canada: 31 Days of Horror – Black Christmas

Another October has come and gone and another year of 31 Days of Horror is over. To wrap things up is Black Christmas from 1974.

It Christmas time and the women at a sorority house has are having party while getting ready to go home for the holidays. Soneone climbs up into the attic of the house. Jess (Olivia Hussey) answers a phone call to house and lets the other women listen to what seems to be an obscene phone call. Barb Coard (Margot Kidder), Phyllis “Phyl” Carlson (Andrea Martin), Clare Harrison (Lynne Griffin) and several others listen in. Barb provokes the caller who threatens to kill the women.



Clare goes up stairs to pack and is killed by an unseen killer. The murderer moves Clare’s body into the attic. The next day Clare’s father comes to pick Clare up to go home for the holidays but she can’t be found.

Jess goes and meets her boyfriend Peter Smythe (Keir Dullea) and tells him that she’s pregnant and getting an abortion which angers him. Clare’s father, Barb and Phyl go to the police to report Clare missing when they find out another girl is missing too. That night everyone goes searching for Clare. Mrs. Mac (Marian Waldman), the housemother, is left at the house and killed by the unseen killer. The killer puts her body up in the attic too.

Once everyone gets back there is another obscene threatening call. The police decided to bug and trace the calls. Then things start getting worse.

After Bob Clark had made Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things and Deathdream he made this movie based on the urban legend “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs”. This was his most successful film at the time and it would set the stage for the future slasher genre.

