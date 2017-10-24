Aiiieeeee!!! Canada: 31 Days of Horror – Les 7 jours du talion

Les 7 jours du talion or 7 Days is an intense thriller from Quebec about a man driven to extreme measures.

Bruno Hamel (Claude Legault) is a surgeon whose life is destroyed when his very young daughter is raped and murdered. When he finds out that the police have the prime suspect in custody, Bruno takes it upon himself for revenge.



Bruno finds out when the police are transporting Anthony Lemaire (Martin Dubreuil) the man suspected of the horrendous crime. Bruno drugs the officers transporting him and brings Lemaire to a secluded cabin in the woods where he’s going to torture Lemaire for seven days before killing him and then turning himself over to the police.

Police detective Mercure (Rémy Girard) is charge of trying to find Bruno before he kills Lemaire. What happens next is an intense battle of wills and some very nasty torture.

The movie was written by Patrick Senécal which based on his novel Les sept jours du talion.

