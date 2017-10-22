Aiiieeeee!!! Canada: 31 Days of Horror – WolfCop

Well I’d be remiss if I failed to include our local cult favourite 2014’s WolfCop. Winner of the CineCoup Film Accelerator which lead to an actual theatrical release in Cineplex theatres WolfCop is about an alcoholic cop who ends up being a werewolf…cop.

Sergeant Lou Garou (Leo Fafard) is an alcoholic cop who barely does his job in the small rundown town of Woodhaven. Responding to a complaint of some occultists in the woods, Lou finds a mayoral candidate hanging upside down in the woods before he is attacked. When he wakes up he finds himself back at his place but with a pentagram carved into him.



Soon Lou finds himself changing when the moon is full while he’s trying to use the bathroom at his favourite bar. The next day he finds out that a couple of people were killed in the bar and he’s not sure what really happened.

Lou’s buddy Willie Higgins (Jonathan Cherry) finds out about Lou being a werewolf and promises to help him out. Lou discovers that he’s still himself when he transforms and still goes around being a cop. Gory fun ensues.

The film’s strength comes from Emersen Ziffle’s awesome practical make-up effects. The film itself is pretty much what you’d except from a movie called WolfCop. It’s done well enough that a sequel will be out later this year.

