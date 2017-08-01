Are You Reading Murray Geister: Paranormal Investigator? No? Get On It!

Sometimes I suspect people don’t realize Prairie Dog (an oft taken-for-granted Regina treasure) is running maybe the most ambitious newspaper comic serial in North America right now. But we are, and let me tell you, Dakota McFadzean’s excellent Murray Geister: Paranormal Investigator deserves far more attention than it gets (i.e., virtually none).

Murray Geister is the story of an aging ghost hunter who, unfortunately for him, is skeptical about the supernatural. Is an eerie noise coming from that hole in your wall? Murray’s going to rule out mice before he even begins to entertain the notion that your house is haunted. Yes, Geister wants to believe, but he’s not going to delude himself into seeing things that aren’t there.

Unfortunately, this really screws up his ability to make money, since he’s not in business (such as it is) to rip off the gullible.

The 57th installment of Murray Geister hits streets (and the Internet!) Thursday. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first 56 installments here. This is an amazing work of comics literature by a Regina-born-and-raised master cartoonist that’s published in two Saskatchewan newspapers (us and Planet S). It’s really quite something, and yet I get almost no feedback on it outside of our writers (all droolingly enthusiastic fans).

What’s the deal? Does no one here “get” Murray Geister? If that’s the case, it’s frankly a little embarrassing for this city.

