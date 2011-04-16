Cancer Claims Serge LeClerc

On the same day that Saskatchewan bade farewell to a politician of legendary stature in former premier Allan Blakeney, former Sask Party MLA Serge LeClerc also lost a battle with cancer and passed away at 57.
If LeClerc is remembered at all in the political realm, it will not be for anything he accomplished in the three years he sat in the Legislature as the MLA for Saskatoon Northwest after being elected in 2007. Rather, the biggest mark he made on provincial politics was when he was found to have engaged in “unethical and unlawful” conduct by the province’s conflict of interest commissioner Ronald Barclay. That determination was made in 2010 after CBC obtained and broadcast recordings of LeClerc discussing illicit drug use and allegedly arranging to have cocaine delivered to his home.
Prior to entering politics, LeClerc had served time in prison for drug and gang offences. After embracing Christianity, he worked to turn his life around, and in 2002 became head of Teen Challenge Saskatchewan — a faith-based program to help youth struggling with addiction issues of their own. Even after LeClerc resigned his seat on Sept. 1, 2010, he continued to work as motivational speaker.
LeClerc died in Ontario, where he’d been receiving treatment for colon and bowel cancer. In a statement, premier Brad Wall described LeClerc’s life story as one of redemption. “Serge overcame a very troubled past and went on to touch the lives of thousands of young people with his powerful message about the dangers of drug use.”
As a politician, LeClerc was a definite failure. As a human being, he also had his share of failings. But if Wall’s contention is true, and LeClerc did have a positive impact on youth who were facing struggles similar to what he faced, then he deserves to be acknowledged for his efforts.
What a nice and classy write up of a man’s life, Greg.
His life was sad and tragic in everyway. I think you could have left out the “snark snark…bork bork” out of his death announcement.
It shows the all-round crass nature of the mainstream media, reading most of the obit stories…rightwing media and pseudo-centrist alike, all badgering the guy about his “scandals”. BTW, Wikipedia sez he was 60.
Might be called “darned with faint praise”. God save us all from an obit like this one, full of faults as we all are.
I actually didn’t think this obit was that bad…I’m thinking of all the others I heard/read over the weekend. Maybe it’s luck of the draw: don’t die on the weekend, when only the newbies are working. They’ll just google search you and write about what you were last known for. Besides, anyone could have a terrible obit–totally depends on the venality level of the person handling the job. Probably in 1960, that person was a grown-up and could be trusted to be fair.
I’m not sure how else Greg writes an obit on a figure whose newsworthiness was so linked to his controversy. I though Greg was tactful and fair. Regardless, rest in peace.
Just don’t write an obit next time.
Classless… But then again, was I expecting anything else from Prairie Dog?
Antioch: one person’s “classless’ is another’s “telling it like it is.” In any case, Greg’s obviously proven he can write sensitive and moving obituaries. I am very happy to have him writing obituaries for us.
When my daughter passed away fr suicide at age 15 , I had Serge speak to a room full of friends and young people about depretion and suicide and drugs and how there is hope and a future after you thinks all is lost, So regardless of how bad you were in the past and what you did in the past , God can make a difference in your life , I believe that Serge made a change in a lot of young peoples lives fr his experience and what he learnt fr his mistakes , We are all sinners and God forgives us, I am grateful for Serge and his ministry, He has helped many free themselves fr drugs and hopelessness. May God be with him and may be at peace .I have a son who is struggling with drugs and I pray everyday he beats this addiction ,
I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Mr. LeClerc through Teen Challenge and I find this article disappointing. It’s a shame that speculations of his behaviour in his later years has clouded the unbelievably amazing work he did with Teen Challenge. His very troubled past gave him insight into the world of drugs that most of us will never know or understand. And with this knowledge he was able to reach out to these young people and help them turn their lives around too.
If you have never read his book “Untwisted” then you will never truly understand how amazing it was that Mr. LeClerc was able to turn his life around and dedicate much of his adult life to saving the lives of many young people through his work with Teen Challenge. I think of him often and with fond and respectful memories of our friendship that I will always cherish.
The serge leclerc I Know Is a Far different and not so worthy of having the respect people still have for him He should have gone to jail if only I Knew better and wasn’t so scared of him at the time I Would have came forward he starated paying me for sex at 14 in regina Saskatchewan and doing drugs with him last about three years I have filed a police report and will let as many people as can no about him