City Council Warp Up: One Small Step For Cab Drivers, One Giant Stumble Backward For Sanctuary Cities

On the last day of July in the Year of Our Glorb 2017, council debated the already-much-debated Taxi Bylaw. They also debated a motion to declare the City of Regina a City In Which One With Precarious Immigration Status Shalt Not Endure Fear Of Deportation When They Access City Services.

And, oh, how they debated. They debated until it was nigh unto August in the Year of Our Glorb 2017.

And were it not for Robert’s Rules Of Order, they may have been debating still.

But eventually the debating ceased and many taxi cab drivers departed Henry Baker Hall feeling generally okay with the outcome while many taxi cab company owners departed feeling fairly peeved. And as for those who came to council hoping the Access Without Fear motion would pass unhindered? Oh, they were most unhappy. Most unhappy, indeed.

So gather around and allow me recount in painful detail all the long hours of council’s July 31 meeting, measured out in digestible 140 letter chunks.

You can follow my council live-tweeting on the last Monday of every month (plus or minus a Monday or Tuesday) at @PDCityHall

