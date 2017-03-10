DA: The Eighth Wonder Of The World

Good morning, Regina! It’s minus-19 at 10:46 with a high of minus-14. Sunrise was 7:22, sunset is 6:55 and I have a pet snake chilling in my hoodie’s hood right now, but what you want is news links, maybe not as wordy as yesterday’s. I hear ya!

1. HEALTH CARE: DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Alberta, Quebec and Ontario sign health care funding agreements with the feds. Saskatchewan signed its deal in January.

2. NO DEAL CAN HELP MARION BRASS The 77-year old woman died during a 31-hour-stay in the Pasqua emergency ward. Can you even imagine? Totally unacceptable.

3. MLA AND PUBLIC SERVANT PAY FIGHT CONTINUES The NDP and Sask Party are not getting along.

4. SHOULD REGINA BAN SMOKING IN PUBLIC PLACES? This mostly non-smoker (four or five cigars a year, bums weed every once in a blue moon) thinks this is massive overreach. Although I do hate cigarette butt litter. Take the survey here.

5. MORON POT BUST Here’s a long read on yesterday’s ridiculous, waste-of-time-and-money Toronto police-led national weed dispensary raids. Legalize!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

6. BOMBARDIER BOY BAGGED IN BIG BRIBERY BUST Evegeny Pavlov, who works for the Canadian aerospace company possibly best known for its trough-slurping, is being held in Sweden.

7. DOES THE CONVENIENT-FOR-TRUMP WIKILEAK ABOUT THE CIA’S HACKING POWER SERVE RUSSIAN INTERESTS? So we have to choose whether we’re on Team CIA or Team KGB? Wheee, I love 21st century geopolitics. Anyway, something to read and ponder.

8. OLD MASTER, NEW ART New Goya etchings have been found, holy smokes. Goya is one of the all-time greats.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND It’s getting decent reviews and it looks like fun. Gotta love the king!

