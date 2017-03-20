DA: Springtime For Donald

Good afternoon and happy spring! The sun was up at 7:00 this morning and it’s staying up until 7:12 and that’s obviously fantastic for everyone’s psychological well-being. The high today is 1 and the low tonight is who cares, it’s spring! Here’s some slow-aggregated news. Shoulda posted it earlier but who cares, it’s spring!

1. BRAD WALL DISCOVERS RESOURCE REVENUES ARE VOLATILE Saskatchewan’s premier posted a pre-budget video on Facebook this morning. Will the sales tax go up while income taxes drop? Sounds like it. The provincial budget comes down tomorrow.

2. BOB DYLAN IS NOT COMING TO REGINA He is playing Moose Jaw and Saskatoon however.

3. R. WOLFE, CHILD PORNOGRAPHER A Saskatoon man pleads guilty to a megaheinous crime.

4. YOUTUBE CENSORS TEGAN AND SARA? The service’s restricted mode disproportionately filters out LGBTQ content apparently.

5. NO EVIDENCE OBAMA ORDERED TRUMP TOWER BUGGED That claim was nonsense anyway. Trump/Russia scheming, on the other hand…

6. “I NEED TO MAKE SURE YOU’RE FROM HERE BEFORE I SERVE YOU” In Huntington Beach, California, a now-fired server demanded proof of citizenship from four Latina customers. Trump Derangement Syndrome strikes again.

7. NO RESPECTABLE REPUBLICANS Here’s a good, angry long read on the connection between movement conservatism and the Trump budget. Given that Canada’s own national Conservative party gives a platform to the viciously dumb ideas of people like Kellie Leitch, it’s a relevant read for this country, too.

8. CHUCK BERRY, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, ROWAN ATKINSON Dead, dead, not dead. Also: genius, genius, genius.

9. COUNTDOWN TO BREXT The United Kingdom will trigger article 50 before the end of this month. Good job, idiots!

10. WHY DO MALE JOURNALISTS ASSUME THE WOMEN THEY INTERVIEW ARE FLIRTING WITH THEM? Well actually (lol) you could take the word “journalist” out of that sentence and it would still be accurate.

11. WHAT IS A SPRING? A hard-hitting Boston Globe investigation reveals all.

SPEAKING OF SPRINGTIME This goes out to our favourite U.S. president ever.

