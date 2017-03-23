DA: Palestinian Steve Irwin

Good morning, shiny new recession recession friends! Let’s go with the black logo of doom today. Budget horror aside, it’s a nice-looking day today:-1 right now with a high of 7 mid-afternoon and a tolerable -2 low. Sunrise was at 6:53, long before I woke up (not a morning person at the moment!), and it will set at 7:16. Here’s a few headlines!

1. BRAD BOTCHED THE BOOM Well, it turns out all the irritating comparisons the NDP has ever made between the Saskatchewan Party and the fiscally incompetent Devine PCs had some merit. The Saskatchewan Party has botched a decade-long resource boom and now it has to make radical cuts and hurt people. Killing provincial buses? Taking funerals away from poor people? Booting the jobless off welfare (ah, the ol’ “lazy welfare queen” fairy tale; how I’ve missed you!)? Massacring universities? Also, a corporate tax cut at the same time? Really? Yup, Brad botched the boom.

2. LP EDITORIAL ENDORSES BUDGET The national newspaper chain that always endorses conservatives regardless of facts or merit shows its true ideological colours, again. A province in fiscal crisis cannot afford to give businesses the lowest tax rates in Canada. It’s sheer voodoo economics (look the term up, millennials!). Check our blog around lunchtime to see how you can support a different newspaper — Prairie Dog —that doesn’t take the side of the wealthy against the rest of us.

3. LONDON MANIAC WAS BORN IN THE U.K. Details about the 52-year-old Brit who went on a murder rampage yesterday.

4. FOX NEWS REPORTS LONDON WAS SHUT DOWN. LONDON WAS NOT SHUT DOWN. Fox News should shut down.

5. THERE’S A CHANCE THE REPUBLICAN U.S. CONGRESS WILL VOTE AGAINST TRUMP’S HEALTH CARE BILL Because it’s not right-wing enough.

6. PARASITIC TWIN WILL BUILD ROBOT EXOSKELETON, MENACE WORLD An Ivory Coast baby had a very complicated operation in Chicago.

PALESTINIAN STEVE IRWIN I love Ozzy Man Reviews AND I love reticulated pythons AND I love snake wrangling videos, so: score!

