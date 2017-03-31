DA: Cat Action Massage Japan!

Good afternoon, Regina! Hope you had a happy last day of March. The sun came up today at 6:36 and will set at 7:29 giving us a glorious 12 hours, 53 minutes of daytime. The high is 8°C, a little disappointing after yesterday but it seemed nice enough to me in the sunshine, anyway, and the low will be -1. Here’s news.

1. GRANTS-IN-LIEU: PROVINCE LETS SMALLER MUNICIPALITIES OFF THE HOOK After copious backlash, the Sask Party government has sorta backed down, and Estevan, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert and six other municipalities won’t be punched as hard by cuts to Sask Energy and Saskpower grants. But eff Regina and Saskatoon.

2. ALBERTA NEEDS A NEW CRUSH Political columnist Don Braid blasts Brad Wall’s attempt to lure Whitecap Resources to Saskatchewan. Good read.

3. TRUMP CANARY WANTS TA SING Former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who, along with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, had an undisclosed December meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak wants to tell … stuff? to the the committees investigating Trump coordination with Russians during last fall’s U.S. election. Flynn’s condition? Immunity from prosecution. Sing, you wicked little bird! Sing!

4. TOP U.S. DIPLOMAT: “DON’T LOOK AT MEEEE” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is … weird, and it’s freaking out the State Department.

5. JUST A REMINDER HOW HORRIBLE TRUMP IS Remember how yesterday he sent his slimy V-P to cast a tie-breaking Senate vote that would let backwater states defund Planned Parenthood? Same day he does that he tweets this:

Yeah, the full potential of women to shut up, make babies and only have access to health care if they’re wealthy. Creep.

6. PATS WHACK HITMEN Four straight wins! Cool!

JAPAN, YOU WIN THIS ONE Who wants a cat massage?

