DA: Men Without Hats

Good afternoon Regina! It’s 12°C at 4:12 on a cloudy day and I have a cold. Sunrise was 6:29, sunset is 7:34, the low overnight is -2 and I’m listening to “The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats. News? News!

1. OTTAWA PHONES ARE BEING MONITORED Parties unknown!

2. BYELECTON MONDAY Voting is happening; none of it here.

3. BRAD WALL’S POP DROPS He’s still pretty darn popular, though.

4. RUSSIAN SUBWAY EXPLOSION KILLS 11 It was caused by an “unidentified explosive device”.

5. TODAY’S REASON TO HATE GARY BETTMAN NHL players won’t be in the 2018 Olympics. To be fair, it doesn’t sound like the International Olympic Committee did enough to make this happen. Story here.

6. TRUMP VOTERS: BLIND HOPE AND IRRATIONAL, SELF-DESTRUCTIVE LOYALTY Possibly a small consolation for the millions of Americans who will be harmed by the Donald Trump presidency and Republican House and Senate: the people who voted for him will pay for it too. Not that they’ll stop supporting him.

7. SPEAKING OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS Stephen King has always had insight into American psychologies, so when he writes about his imaginary roundtable with made-up Trump supporters it’s worth reading.

8. EVERYONE LIKES DINOSAURS Looks like the fact that dinosaurs are cool is the one thing conservatives and the rest of us can agree on. As long as they don’t share their dumb opinions on the earth’s age.

WE CAN DANCE! WE CAN DANCE! Everything’s out of control!

