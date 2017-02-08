DA: Bill Nye Is Back

Good afternoon Regina, how are you liking this weather? It’s -22, or as the windchill says -36. Low tonight is -28. There was an extreme cold warning last night. Despite the horror of existence, the sun still came up this morning at 8:19, and it will skulk under the horizon tonight at 6:04. Now: News!

1. PIPELINE POWER, U.S.A. The U.S. Army Corp Of Engineers says okay, build a pipeline on Indigenous land I guess. Go ahead, tunnel under the Missouri River, nothing could possibly go wrong.

2. UN-HARPENING CANADA The Liberals are restoring the court challenges program, which you might be familiar with over things like the the legalization of same-sex marriage. Good. Let the Conservatives be the party of stomping on minorities and the marginalized.

3. THERE’S MORE THAN 35 MILLION OF US Canada’s population has embiggened tremendously. Much of the growth is here in the West.

4. CRISIS IN MAN-LAND Work in male-dominated trades is vanishing, and men aren’t learning new job skills.

5. TRUMP COUNTRY REFUGEES A lot of desperate, frightened people are showing up in the border town of Emerson, Manitoba.

6. WHO THOUGHT ADDING PLASTIC TO BODY WASH WAS A SANE IDEA, ANYWAY? The U.K. is planning action on microbeads but needs to go farther. In November, Canada announced a ban that will start in 2018.

7. MAN DRIVES INTO REGINA HOSPITAL Everyone’s okay.

8. “HOT TUB INCIDENT WITH NUDE TEEN” Now that’s a clickable headline.

9. “POLITICAL PRESSURE AND FABRICATING NUMBERS” Jeez, CBC Sask’s headline writers are on fire!

NYEW TO NYETFLIX Bill Nye is back to science the world! This show should be mandatory watching. For me, too.

TODAY IN TRUMPLAND

TIT 1: DeVOS CONFIRMED An unqualified billionaire barely becomes America’s Secretary Of Education. More here, here, here and here.

TIT 2: WARREN SILENCED Apparently reading a letter from Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow Coretta Scott King isn’t allowed in the Senate.

TIT 3: IS DONALD TRUMP THREATENING COURTS? Duh.

TIT 4: MINDLESS OPTIMISM, CLEAR-EYED DESPAIR A snapshot of Trump country.