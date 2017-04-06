DA: Cat Vs. Wigs

Good morning Regina! Holy snickerdoodle, it’s gonna get up to 16°C today. Don’t know about beer (I have a cold) but that’s patio weather that can’t be missed. The sun was up lonnng before I was awake (6:23 a.m.) and it will set lonnng before I’m asleep (7:39 p.m.) for a total of 13 hours and 16 minutes of vampireless frolic-time. It’s 13°C right now. Onward to news.

1. BEYAK BOUNCED, BUDDIES BITTER A Conservative senator who praised Canada’s residential death camps schools was punted from the Senate’s Aboriginal People’s committee. Fortunately for her, her colleagues have her back, with one calling reporters “parasites” then denying he used the word despite being caught on camera. Think it’s time political parties start disciplining their politicians for blatant lying and media-bashing. Actually, I’m pretty sure the other parties would.

2. NORTH BATTLEFORD BOUSHIE RALLY As Gerald Stanley’s preliminary hearing continues wraps up with the news he’s going to trial, the family of the young man Stanley shot in the head (according to this Globe And Mail story) called for justice. This is a few days after a Regina protest against the Saskatchewan Association Of Rural Municipalities dangerous call for American-style self-defence laws, which get people killed.

3. DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT TILL IT’S GONE Saskatchewan firefighters have been asked by their professional association to boycott the 2018 firefighters calendar. Too little money raised.

4. ONLY REPUBLICAN SUPREME COURT PICKS ALLOWED IN AMERICA The Republican-controlled Senate that blocked a Democratic president’s nominee changed the rules to get its own shitty nominee through. Fuckers.

5. DO NOT MOCK GLORIOUS LEADER! There’s two types of people in this world: those who support dictators and those who oppose ’em. Way too many of the former in Russia, which is why crap like this is tolerated. Speaking of Russia, Gwynne Dyer’s latest column is great and you should read it if you haven’t.

6. SPEAKING OF RUSSIAN HOMOPHOBES Genocide in progress in Chechnya.

MORE LIKE HAIR-U Remember the box-loving cat Maru, from, um, the Internet? He’s up to new shenanigans and it’s adorable.

