Every May for six or seven years I’ve take daily photographs of the tree outside our window. It’s a stupid annual tradition but I like it, so there. I usually wrap things up June 1 with a bunch of photos but the weather was crap so I held off for a couple extra days. Today however, was spectacular so here’s the final installment of this spring’s foliage report. Happy summer trails!
Foliage Report 2018: Friday, June 3
