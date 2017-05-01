Foliage Report: Monday, May 1

Hey! It’s May! We’re one-third of the way through 2017 and, more importantly, (almost) 1/12 of the way through Donald Trump’s presidency (assuming he makes it through this term, which I don’t, and that he doesn’t get elected to a second term, which he better not).

Here’s today’s second photo:

Hey (again!)! You might be wondering what May 1 looked like last year but don’t want to fight prairiedogmag.com’s sketchy site-search to find out. Don’t blame you — so I looked it up. Here’s the view from May 1, 2016.

I’ll do a year-to-year comparison every Friday. If I remember.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

