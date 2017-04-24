Foliage Report: Monday, April 24

Guess what time of year it iiiiiiiis? Yay, it’s time for everyone’s favourite blog series, the Prairie Dog Foliage Report! Every day from late April through May since, jeez, I guess 2011, I take a picture of the tree outside our office window. It’s an annual tradition no one asked for and fewer people want but I do it anyway, because I’m randomly obsessive about things that don’t matter, especially when I’m on deadline and have a lot to do.

Above is a photo of Le Tree, and below is the same tree close-up, in the popular composition I use every damn year. Hooray for obsession!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

