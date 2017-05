The Copper Kettle



A downtown landmark housed in a heritage building designed circa 1920s, the Copper Kettle Restaurant is a long time fixture on Regina’s restaurant scene. With floor to ceiling windows capturing beautiful views of Victoria Park it has been owned by the Gardikiotis family for over 50 years. Recently renovated with stylishly casual, warm and intimate décor, it is renowned for award winning gourmet pizzas, authentic Greek specialties, shareable appies, gourmet sandwiches, steaks and chef’s features.

1953 Scarth Street | 306-525-3545

map | website |