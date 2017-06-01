Afghan Cuisine

26 years ago we had to flee from Afghanistan because of the danger. We were refugees in Iran 18 years before being accepted to come to Canada, a land of peace and opportunity. With the overwhelming negative images of Afghanistan, we had a dream of sharing with Canadians the positive aspects of our beloved homeland. This dream became a reality on July 1, 2007, when the restaurant doors where opened to the public. We are proud to be productive citizens in our new homeland. Thank you to all our customers who have made this venture a success. We invite everyone to join us and experience authentic Afghan food and hospitality. The only Afghan Restaurant in Regina. Come in and try something new! If you are looking for something healthy to eat but also tasty just found it! We have dine in ,take-out, city wide delivery and catering.

832 Albert St. | (306) 949-0800 | map

