In contrast to the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28) highlights the importance of giving back. In our second annual Giving Tuesday Guide (Nov. 23rd issue), we are focusing on how local charities, non-profits and others are participating in this important movement. We’ve also expanded the online and print promotion options available to our partners.

THE GUIDE: This will be a 4-8+ page feature in the November 23rd issue of Prairie Dog and Planet S magazines, filled with informative articles and reaching nearly 120,000 readers in Regina and Saskatoon.

ONLINE: We will be promoting Giving Tuesday digitally, through social media, an email campaign and web ads. The Giving Tuesday Guide will also be available to be read in its entirety as a “flipbook” on the Prairie Dog and Planet S websites.

Your Giving Tuesday Promotion Package

Purchase a print ad (see below) in the Giving Tuesday Guide and receive the following online benefits:

You get a web ad (300×250 pixels) on Prairie Dog and Planet S websites, running Nov 23 – Dec 6.

(300×250 pixels) on Prairie Dog and Planet S websites, running Nov 23 – Dec 6. Your organization will be tagged in Facebook and Twitter posts to our combined 25,000+ followers.

and posts to our combined 25,000+ followers. Your hyperlinked logo will be included in an email campaign to our 10,000 subscribers, promoting the feature and encouraging them to give generously.

to our 10,000 subscribers, promoting the feature and encouraging them to give generously. Your print ad will be featured on shopthedog.ca and shoptheplanet.ca , our dedicated print advertiser-only sites.

and , our dedicated print advertiser-only sites. Your print ad will be visible in the Giving Tuesday Guide online flipbook.

Print Ad Options

Full page: $3,068 (a $4,640 value)

(a $4,640 value) Half page: $1,838 (a $3,000 value)

(a $3,000 value) Quarter page: $990 (a $1,346 value)

(a $1,346 value) Eighth page: $598 (a $1,870 value)

(a $1,870 value) Sixteenth page: $344 (a $1,008 value)

These prices are for two cities. For one-city bookings, please take 50% off.

Advertorial Packages

Want to take your print advertising to the next level? Get a profile — written by us, based on an interview, and approved by you — paired with a display ad. You get all the online benefits listed above.

Half page advertorial (approx. 250 words): $998

Full page advertorial (approx. 500 words): $1,998

These prices are for two cities. For one-city bookings, please take 50% off.

Act Now!

If you are interested in this one-of-a-kind promotion, please fill out the form below and we will contact you shortly. Spaces are limited so act quickly to reserve yours. Ad design is no-fee and hassle-free! The booking deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 7.