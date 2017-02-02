Happy Birthday To Us!

Gooooood eveniiinnng! We’re getting this in a little before sunset, which lands at 5:53. Current temperature is -11, and it’s supposed to drop to -18 tonight. We’ve been screwing around with this thing’s logo lately. I like Designer Paul’s new one.

1. OLD NEWS Prairie Dog turns 24 today! Feels like… more. Our first issue was published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 1993. Yes, that’s Groundhog Day, yes, that was on purpose. I wasn’t here. I was in Winnipeg. It was a pretty good month. I was at the old Winnipeg Arena to see Teemu Selanne’s four-goal game on Feb. 28. He set the rookie goal-scoring record two games later. That guy.

2. SPEAKING OF GROUNDHOG DAY Climate change ruins everything.

3. MOURNING THE DEAD Huge turnout at the funeral for the victims of a far-right gun nut terrorist in Quebec.

4. SPEAKING OF GUN NUTS Kevin O’Leary needs to work on his timing. Or maybe he has.

5. TRUDEAU BREAKS A PROMISE No electoral reform for you! Really not sure most Canadians want voting reform so I doubt it’ll hurt him politically. Nevertheless, feel free to call your MP, or maybe just Ralph Goodale, since he’s the ultra-Liberal in this province. Goodale’s Ottawa office’s number is 613-947-1153, and his constituency office is 585-2202. Or if you’d rather just read something snarky to help you fume, check out this Andrew Coyne column.

6. FIGHTING FOR LIFE Ignite The Life tackles the Indigenous youth suicide crisis in a two-day Saskatoon conference.

7. CARMICHAEL OUTREACH RE-ZONING CLEARS A HURDLE One more step before the anti-poverty organization can move to a new location on 12th Ave.

8. BEST OF FOOD & DRINK 2017 Our restaurant scene reader poll is back with way more categories than last year’s version. The write-in round is now open! This is your annual chance to rain some positive public attention on your favourite local (and where appropriate, chain) restaurants. Check it out!

Here’s your Daily* Trump report. *DISCLAIMER: Report is not daily.

T1. TRUMP DUMPS ON A CONSERVATIVE ALLY Given how shitty, anti-environmental and generally racist conservative Australian politicians are, I can’t muster outrage when Donald Trump treats the leader of an allied like crap. That said, turning close friends into enemies is not a recipe for political success. THAT said, Trump probably just boosted the approval ratings of an anti-immigrant world leader, and you have to wonder, just a little bit, if that wasn’t part of the plan. My nickel’s on poor impulse control and ego-driven chaos, but ya never know. What do you guys think?

T2. WAIT, DID TRUMP THREATEN TO INVADE MEXICO? What a reckless buffoon.

T3. OH, AND HE’S BAITING IRAN Moron.

T4. AND HIS TRASH TALKING SCHWARZENEGGER Twit.

T5. REUTERS TO REPORTERS: TRUMP’S AN AUTHORITARIAN The news outlet briefs reporters on how to cover the Ugnaught-In-Chief.

T6. DIVORCED, MOLEST-Y CHEATER FINDS JESUS? A super-duper profane president wants to help all the lovely “Christian” churches who attack the poor, vulnerable and oft-discriminated against become even more openly political. Learn more about the Johnson Amendment—which Trump wants to “destroy”—here. I look forward to the Satanic Temple’s inevitable mischievous political jujitsu.

T7. TRUMP THREATENS TO REVOKE BERKELEY UNIVERSITY’S FUNDING AFTER A FAR-RIGHT SPEAKER’S CAMPUS TALK WAS CANCELLED This alleged defence of free speech from the guy who signs gag orders on scientists.

T8. SPEAKING OF CENSORING SCIENTISTS Remember Stephen Harper? He pioneered it. Expect Trump will do the same things, but at higher intensity.