In Memoriam: Dorothy

Editor Stephen Whitworth here. The question has been raised whether it’s appropriate to write on the passing of a private citizen known mostly for her eccentric appearance. I don’t know, it’s a tough call. I do know that Dorothy was a memorable person in my downtown neighbourhood, and in a small way she was part of my life and a lot of people’s lives. Knowing someone isn’t a prerequisite for mourning their loss, so, with minor edits to minimize intrusions on anyone’s privacy, I’m respectfully re-posting Greg’s thoughtful and sincere commemoration of a little-known but unforgettable person. Rest in Peace, Dorothy. We’ll miss you.

*

If you’re someone who hangs out in downtown Regina and surrounding neighbourhoods, you’re likely familiar with a lady who was often seen walking in the area. She usually wore a head scarf, a beige trench coat and pretty dramatic eye-shadow and lipstick.

Going back to the old days of Roca Jacks on 19-block Scarth St. I remember seeing her around. I knew her first name was Dorothy, but didn’t know anything else about her.

Dorothy passed away on Feb. 28 at the age of 70. Her obituary in the Leader-Post reveals that as a young woman she studied music and modelling in Toronto, and later performed on opera stages in London and Paris. Above is a picture of her in her younger days.

In the grander scheme of things, her presence on the streets of Regina, like that of many people who, for a variety of circumstances, have met with hardship in their life, might not have mattered to some people. But she was very definitely part of the fabric of our city, and I just wanted to acknowledge her passing.