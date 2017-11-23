Prairie Dog
Regina’s Only Alternative
#65
Um is it just me or did the story jump a few panels? Didn’t Murray have his own place? Why is he suddenly in a retirement home?
There are no missing panels, Ry. I think the story did take a time jump, however. Possibly a year? Because it’s Halloween again.
By the way, I’ve enabled comments on the main Murray Geister page. I’m not sure why they were off.
Thanks for reading! Stay tuned…
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of new posts by email.
2 thoughts on “murray-geister-web-65-PD”
Um is it just me or did the story jump a few panels? Didn’t Murray have his own place? Why is he suddenly in a retirement home?
There are no missing panels, Ry. I think the story did take a time jump, however. Possibly a year? Because it’s Halloween again.
By the way, I’ve enabled comments on the main Murray Geister page. I’m not sure why they were off.
Thanks for reading! Stay tuned…