  1. Um is it just me or did the story jump a few panels? Didn’t Murray have his own place? Why is he suddenly in a retirement home?

  2. There are no missing panels, Ry. I think the story did take a time jump, however. Possibly a year? Because it’s Halloween again.

    By the way, I’ve enabled comments on the main Murray Geister page. I’m not sure why they were off.

    Thanks for reading! Stay tuned…

