On Residential Schools And The “Well-Intentioned Men And Women” That Ran Them

I forgot to put this in this morning’s aggregation but it’s just as well: this needs its own post.

Conservative Senator Lynn Beyak defended residential schools in the Canadian Senate on Tuesday.

“I speak partly for the record, but mostly in memory of the kindly and well-intentioned men and women and their descendants — perhaps some of us here in this chamber — whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools go unacknowledged for the most part,” she said.

Yes, we wouldn’t want to further besmirch an institution that killed 6,000 First Nations people.

Someone should send Beyak a copy of this book. What is wrong with Conservatives?

