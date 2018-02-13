Advertising Feature

March 1, 2018

Prairie Dog in Regina and Planet S in Saskatoon are pleased to put the spotlight on Pharmacist Awareness Month (March 2018) in a special advertising feature. This is your opportunity to highlight your pharmacy to our nearly 120,000 readers in this high profile showcase. Ad design is no-fee and hassle-free!

Click here for a sample of our 2017 feature.

Full-Page Spotlight

REGINA ONLY: $1,099 (reg. $2,045)

REGINA + SASKATOON: $1,978 (reg. $3,681)

Tell your story with a personalized write-up on your company (approx. 500 words, written by us, based on an interview, and approved by you). Accompanied by a full-colour display ad (9.5′′×6′′).

Full-Page Ad

REGINA ONLY: $1,099 (reg. $2,045)

REGINA + SASKATOON: $1,978 (reg. $3,681)

Want to use the entire space for your display ad? Choose this option and get a 9.5′′×11.64′′ full-colour display ad.

Half-Page Spotlight

REGINA ONLY: $549 (reg. $1,225)

REGINA + SASKATOON: $988 (reg. $2,205)

Tell your story with a personalized write-up on your company (approx. 250 words, written by us, based on an interview, and approved by you). Accompanied by a full-colour display ad (4.67′′×5.7′′).

Half-Page Ad

REGINA ONLY: $549 (reg. $1,225)

REGINA + SASKATOON: $988 (reg. $2,205)

Want to use the entire space for your display ad? Choose this option and get a 9.5′′×5.7′′ full-colour display ad.

Online Extras

All promotions include:

Web ad on prairiedogmag.com and/or planetsmag.com through March 31.

on prairiedogmag.com and/or planetsmag.com through March 31. Shopping Profile: Your spotlight/ad will be featured on shopthedog.ca and/or shoptheplanet.ca, our advertiser shopping sites. You get a fully searchable ad, a Google map, hyperlinks and more. Promoted locally and across ShopLocalNow.ca, our Canadian shopping network.

Your spotlight/ad will be featured on shopthedog.ca and/or shoptheplanet.ca, our advertiser shopping sites. You get a fully searchable ad, a Google map, hyperlinks and more. Promoted locally and across ShopLocalNow.ca, our Canadian shopping network. Facebook and Twitter promotions highlighting the campaign to our 24,000+ followers.

Get Started!

If you are interested in this one-of-a-kind promotion, please fill out the form below and we will contact you shortly. The booking deadline is Tuesday February 20, 2018