Engage people with an online quiz contest

We will custom-build a fun quiz, themed to your business. Share it on social media! Offer prizes to the participants! Collect emails for your newsletter and special offer distributions!

GET THE RESULTS YOU WANT: We will tailor the graphics and questions for you. Quiz topics can relate to seasonal interests to boost participation and promote specific products and services.

SOCIAL MEDIA POWERED: Participants can share their results on social media to snag their friends and family’s attention, increasing reach.

PRINT + DIGITAL + SOCIAL = multiple exposures of your brand to our core audience.

Here is a sample quiz.

The Quiz Package includes the following print and online features:

14-day hosted online quiz , with tailor-made graphics and questions. Shareable by you and users.

, with tailor-made graphics and questions. Shareable by you and users. New email leads for you (collected with consent via the quiz).

for you (collected with consent via the quiz). 1/4-page print ad in one issue of Prairie Dog magazine, which is on the street for 14 days .

in one issue of Prairie Dog magazine, which is on the street for . Web ad on the Prairie Dog website (300 × 250 pixels) for 14 days .

on the Prairie Dog website (300 × 250 pixels) for . Four posts tagging you on Prairie Dog’s social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter with 11,500 combined followers).

You supply: A contest prize with a retail value of $750–$1000.

Total value of this package: $1,500

Package price: $399

Interested in this unique offer? Please fill out the following form and we will contact you shortly.