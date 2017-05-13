REVIEW: Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 C’est Ne Pas Bon

Full disclosure: I recall very little about the first Bon Cop Bad Cop, in theatres ages ago. The only thing I remember for certain is that I didn’t care for it and it’s not worth revisiting.

Didn’t need to. Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is self-explanatory. It’s also an expensive pile of clutter. I couldn’t stop thinking how many solid indies could have been financed with this unwieldy mess’ budget.

The principle that sustain the Bon Cop Bad Cop franchise is not a terrible one: The cultural differences between Anglo and French-Canadians are less vast than initially thought but allow for solid procedural comedy. The sequel uses the same principle, but transfers it to the relationship between the RCMP and local police, and Canadians and Americans. It’s more broad than you could possibly imagine.

After eleven years, wacky David Bouchard (Patrick Huard, also the scriptwriter) and straight-laced Martin Ward (Colm Feore) bump into each other at a sting. Bouchard has infiltrated a stolen cars ring Ward is trying to bust. Turns out the criminal enterprise is just a piece of a larger conspiracy involving Americans and extremists.

The plot of Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 seems straight from a procedural from the 80’s in which criminals cook the most complicated plan possible for an objective easily attainable. The first red flag is the Fast & Furious-like setup on the streets of Montreal: I kept hoping it would be a send-off, but no such luck. The satire is unspeakably thick (Habs fan: “You like the Leafs! I can’t trust you!”) let alone old (Americans fail to understand the concept of French-Canadian. Hilarious!)

The main problem with BCBC2 is all the genres it tries to cram in a two-hour movie: There is the culture clash comedy, the police investigation and even some heavy drama for good measure. And yet, it still feels too long. If it wasn’t for strong turns from Huard and Feore, some visual flourishes and the charming Lucie Laurier (Stiletto Dance forever!), it would be unbearable. 2/5 planets.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is playing everywhere.

