Sunday Matinee: Bad Timing

Writer Yale Udoff passed away at the age of 83 on July 19, 2018. Udoff only had a couple of his scripts made into movies.

His 1980 collaboration with director Nicolas Roeg Bad Timing is probably the film he is remembered for the most.



Bad Timing starts with a young American woman named Milena (Theresa Russell) being rushed to the hospital after what appears to be an overdose. Police Inspector Netusil (Harvey Keitel) starts questioning Milena’s boyfriend Alex Linden (Art Garfunkel). Alex is a psychiatrist living abroad and works as a teacher. The film explores Milena’s and Alex’s relationship through flashbacks told in non-linear fashion.

The movie was polarizing with critics when it was released. Some hated the movie calling it tasteless while others praised it. It’s pretty good Nicholas Roeg movie, it’s no where near as good as Don’t Look Now but it’s not terrible.

Yale Udoff’s other screenplay was for the terrible action sci-fi movie Eve of Destruction featuring Gregory Hinds trying to track down and destroy a robot that’s about to go nuclear. Yup it’s as bad as you think it is.