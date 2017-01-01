Sunday Matinee: The Quiet Earth

Happy New Year and welcome to the first Sunday Matinee of 2017. Let’s start the year off with the end of the world.

Zac Hobson (Bruno Lawrence) wakes up to find that he can’t get any radio signals. Zac was working on a special energy project and soon discovers that there’s wreckage everywhere but there doesn’t seem to be any bodies. In fact there isn’t anybody around except him. Something has gone horribly wrong. Zac discovers that the second the project went online everyone on Earth has vanished except him.



Being the last person unsettles Zac more than a little but he soon discovers a woman named Joanne (Alison Routledge). After a little while they discover another survivor named Api (Pete Smith). The three discover that they all survived because they were near death when the event happened. Soon Zac realizes that the project is causing even more effects and needs to be shut off permanently.

This 1986 New Zealand film from director Geoff Murphy is an excellent last man on Earth movie. Zack’s guilt, anger and paranoia feed the film and the ending is, well I don’t want to give anything away. The movie has recently been released on Blu-ray from Film Movement and it looks terrific. An underrated cult favourite.