Sunday Matinee: The Untouchables

Today’s Sunday Matinee is going to be a short one because I’m at the SaskExpo this weekend. Today’s Sunday Matinee is Brian De Palma’s 1987 hit The Untouchables.

The movie was a loose remake of the TV series and based on the supposed true book of the same name. Starring Kevin Costner as Eliot Ness and Robert De Niro as Al Capone the movie takes a fictional look at the fall of Capone. The movie is super stylish and violent with Sean Connery doing a crusty old cop and Ennio Morricone doing an awesome score.

