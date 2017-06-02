…says the mayor who works in a building with Gandhi in front of it. #Oops
Regina's Only Alternative
11 thoughts on ““There Is Never, Ever A Time For Civil Disobedience.””
That’s just foolish. Civil disobedience is a basic necessity of a democratic system. Otherwise our elected officials become dictators.
As long as the STC protests in Saskatoon on May 31 & June 1 at Evraz Place for the Premier’s Dinner aka SK Party Fund-raiser were peaceful & respectful, I will support that right for Civil Disobedience.
If it gets out of hand, then it’s not supported.
The mayor probably didn’t even know it was there! If members of city council can’t have their own opinions etc, then what kind of city hall do we have? This isn’t democracy this is dictatorship!
I am honestly in shock of how ignorant this Mayor is. I know he’s not one for public discourse, or actually caring what citizens think about how their tax dollars are spent, but this just brings his ignorance to a whole new level.
I hope this makes national news. This is a true embarrassment to the democracy as we know it, and an insult to the great change makers that we owe a debt of gratitude to for making the society we live in today. Women’s rights, race equality, gender equality. Unbelievable.
As I stated in the voicemail I left for the Mayor this morning, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and Lech Walesa would beg to differ. Mr. Walesa was even awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.
Perhaps Fougere could use some history books, where do I send a copy of Civil Disobedience by Henry David Thoreau?
He obviously has no idea about many of the world’s greatest leaders.
A counter quote that I have used a number of times is this:
“Without deviation from the Norm, Progress is Not Possible”.
I consider civil disobedience is one of the very fruitful ways to progress to a better world.
But, the out of control cuts that are harming so many people are “acceptable,” right?
“Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience. Our problem is that people all over the world have obeyed the dictates of leaders…and millions have been killed because of this obedience…Our problem is that people are obedient all over the world in the face of poverty and starvation and stupidity, and war, and cruelty. Our problem is that people are obedient while the jails are full of petty thieves… (and) the grand thieves are running the country. That’s our problem.” ― Howard Zinn
