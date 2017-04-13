Comic Murray Geister | by Dakota McFadzean

Province Savings Vs. Shortfalls Sask’s two biggest cities reject Wall’s reckless budget advice | by Paul Dechene

Cannabis Weed’s Legal Future Canada is finally nearing the end of dopey pot prohibition | by Gregory Beatty

Cover March Of The Lab Coats Can the reality-based community save science from slimeballs? | by Gregory Beatty

World Syria: Cui Bono? Want to know who really gassed civilians? Figure out who benefits. | by Gwynne Dyer

Science Matters Ocean Safe Zones Marine protected areas are one piece of a complex puzzle | by David Suzuki

Film Great Scots T2 uses the original as a springboard to greatness | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Botched Hit This shootout falls short of the sum of its parts | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Slow-Motion Disaster Gold fever threatens BC’s stunning wilderness | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Hnetflix | by Shane Hnetka