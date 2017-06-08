Your Attitude Stinks

Queen City Confidential | by Anonymous

To the three yuppies (two guys and a girl) walking through a downtown coffee shop in early May: “hold your breath” and “oh god, what a smell” are not nice things to say when passing a human being who happens to be not doing as well as you financially, but who, I am absolutely certain, has more heart than the three of you put together. I guess you douches are representatives of The New Saskatchewan. I would really like the old one back.

