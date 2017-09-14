Welcome to the 2017 edition of Prairie Dog’s Fall Arts Guide, our annual preview of the Autumnal cultural season. While it’s hard to beat Summer’s lazy, vacation-y, warm-weather days, Fall’s harvest of art, music, theatre, dance, performance and other events is a great reason to celebrate the browning of the foliage and the, ugh, colder weather it portends.

What we have here is a complete-as-Greg-could-make-it list of cultural things to do and see in Regina from now until the end of the year. You can flip through it, circle the most interesting-looking events and toss the pages on the coffee table for reference over the next four months. Or you can go to prairiedogmag.com and read these listings online. Whichever! Either way, we hope it’s helpful.

And at the very least, no one gets to blame us for missing an awesome show, concert, exhibit or lecture.

Happy leaf piles! /Stephen Whitworth

BOOKS & IDEAS

September

Thursday 14

SASKATCHEWAN BOOK AWARDS: SUBMISSIONS OPEN Saskatchewan authors and publishers who have released books in the last year are invited to submit their works for consideration in 13 categories for the 2018 SBAs. Submission deadline is Nov. 1. See bookawards.sk.ca.

WRITER IN RESIDENCE Canadian novelist Andrew Battershill is at Central Library until May to consult with established and aspiring writers. See reginalibrary.ca.

Saturday 16

JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL: TEA & TRIVIA George Bothwell Library, 2–3:30 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

Sunday 17

JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL: WELCOME & INTRO This event features a presentation by Kathleen Wall titled “Austen’s Novels of Education Go to the Movies” and screening of the film Persuasion. RPL Theatre, 2:30 p.m., with a cocktail reception at Hotel Saskatchewan from 4:30–6:30 p.m. See humanitiesresearch.org.

Monday 18

DELIBERATION AND DEBATE SERIES Gad Saad, Concordia University’s Research Chair in Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences and Darwinian Consumption, discusses “Death of the West by a Thousand Cuts: Forces that Impede the Free and Rational Exchange of Ideas”. ED106, University of Regina, 7:30 p.m. See uregina.ca.

Tuesday 19

JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL: PRIDE & PREJUDICE Book club-style discussion of Austen’s famed novel with Jeffery Barber, Ruth Smillie and Yvonne Petry. George Bothwell Library, 7:30–9 p.m.

VEN BEGAMUDRÉ: EXTENDED FAMILIES: A MEMOIR OF INDIA Book launch hosted by Coteau Books. Also includes the first Regina reading of David Carpenter’s The Gold with special guest Dianne Warren. Bushwakker, 7 p.m. See coteaubooks.com.

MURDER BY THE BOOK Drop in discussion group on mysteries. Central Library, 7–9 p.m., with additional sessions on Oct. 17 and Nov. 21. See reginalibrary.ca.

Wednesday 20

PUBLIC LECTURE ON PETER WEISS Presentation by Hans Christian Stillmark on the German artist, writer and filmmaker who lived from 1916–1982. ShuBox Theatre, University of Regina, noon. See uregina.ca.

JANE AUSTEN AUDIO BOOK CLUB Held as part of the Jane Austen Festival. Sunrise Library, Wednesdays from 7–8 p.m. until Oct. 18.

Thursday 21

SCIENCE PUB Guest speaker is University of Regina economist Jason Childs who will discuss “The Economics of Lying”. Bushwakker, doors at 5 p.m., talk at 7 p.m. See bushwakker.com.

Friday 22

MAP PRESENTATION SERIES Charity Marsh discusses “No Matter How Old, How Young, How Sick: I Mean Something: Peaches, Sex, and the Ageing Body.” ED113, University of Regina, 3:30–4:30 p.m. See uregina.ca.

BOOK LAUNCH: FISCAL FEDERALISM AND EQUALIZATION POLICY IN CANADA Presentation by the authors of the third b1ook in the Johnson Shoyama Series on Public Policy that looks at fiscal federalism. 210-2 Research Dr., University of Regina, 3:30–5 p.m. See schoolofpublicpolicy.sk.ca.

Saturday 23

JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL: COLLOQUIUM Features presentations on various aspects of the English writer’s life and career and her impact on English literature. Co-hosted by University of Regina’s English Department and Humanities Research Institute. John Archer Library, 9 a.m. $5, includes lunch. See humanitiesresearch.org.

JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL: REGENCY BALL Hosted by University of Regina English Students Association to celebrate the conclusion of the festival. The Owl, 7:30 p.m. $30 students, $35 non-students.

SASKATCHEWAN ARTS ALLIANCE: COMMUNITY FORUM & AGM (Saskatoon) The forum is open to art community members and interested members of the public. The Refinery (609 Dufferin Ave.), 11 a.m. See artsalliance.sk.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN DESIGN WEEK Celebration of professional applied design. Events include a film screening Sept. 25 at RPL Theatre at 7 p.m. (movie t.b.a., free), a “lunch and learn” with Robin Mazumder on Sept. 27 at noon (Artful Dodger, $20) and a lecture by Jason Kasper on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. (Artesian, free). The week is highlighted by the Premier’s Awards of Excellence in Design Reception in Saskatoon on Sept. 29. See designcouncil.sk.ca.

Monday 25

DELIBERATION AND DEBATE SERIES Defence lawyer Dennis Edney, who acted on behalf of Omar Khadr, discusses “The Rule of Law in an Age of Fear”. ED106, University of Regina, 7:30 p.m. See uregina.ca.

Wednesday 27

AMERICAN POLITICS & THE LOST ART OF COMPROMISE Lecture by University College London academic Adam I.P. Smith. EA 106.2, University of Regina, 7 p.m. See uregina.ca.

NATIVE PRAIRIE SPEAKERS SERIES This talk by Heather Nenninger on “Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation on Montana’s Working Lands” is a webinar broadcast at noon. Register at pcap-sk.org.

OUTREACH SERVICES BOOK CLUB Drop in discussion group for people with vision loss. Today: Ian Hamilton’s The Disciple of Las Vegas. Central Library, 2–3 p.m. Additional meetings Oct. 25: Lars Kepler’s The Hypnotist and Nov. 29: Paul Watson’s Ice Ghosts. See reginalibrary.ca.

CHINESE CULTURAL FESTIVAL Organized by Regina Public Library and University of Regina’s Confucius Institute, this festival includes crafts, cuisine, cinema and more. Central Library, Sept. 27–Oct. 1. See reginalibrary.ca.

Thursday 28

REGENT PLACE BOOK CLUB Tonight: Eli Brown’s Cinnamon and Gunpowder. Regent Place Library, 7–8 p.m. Additional meetings Oct. 26: Margaret Atwood’s Stone Mattress: Nine Tales and Nov. 23: Roger Rosenblatt’s Making Toast. See reginalibrary.ca.

GEORGE BOTHWELL BOOK CLUB Tonight: Kim van Alkemade’s Orphan Number Eight. George Bothwell Library, 7–8 p.m. Additional meetings Oct. 26: Ellen Herrick’s The Sparrow Sisters and Nov. 30: Carolyn Jourdan’s Heart in the Right Place. See reginalibrary.ca.

Friday 29

CULTURE DAYS Weekend celebration of culture, includes open houses, performances, exhibitions, workshops and other activities. Highlights include Prairie Word Jams & Community Stage (Sept. 29), Prairie Wildlife Procession Lantern and Puppet Making Workshop (Sept. 30–Oct. 1), North Central Street Fair (Sept. 30), an Art Gallery of Regina silkscreening workshop (Sept. 30) and a walking tour of historic downtown buildings with Warren James (Sept. 30). See culturedays.ca (search for Regina events).

POLITICS OF EMOTION: PUBLIC WORKSHOP This event includes three panel discussions that explore the link between emotion and issues such as conflict and social status. CW113, University of Regina, 2:30–6 p.m. See humanitiesresearch.org.

REGINA CEMETERY: WALKING TOUR Visit the graveyard where many notable Reginans are buried. Meet at 4th Ave. gate, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation to Heritage Regina. See heritageregina.ca.

Saturday 30

QUEEN CITY ANIFEST One day festival devoted to nerd culture in such areas as anime, manga, comics and video games with a trade show, panel discussions and more. RIC Atrium, University of Regina, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. See qcanifest.com.

October

Sunday 1

FINDING LOCAL FOLKLORE Workshop on finding and telling stories about your community with Kristen Catherwood. Central Library, 1–4 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

Tuesday 3

TOP SHELF BOOK CLUB Tonight: Jay Asher’s Thirteen Reasons Why with guests Evan Bray, Jim Demeray and Andrew Battershill. Central Library, 7:30–9 p.m. See reginalibrary.ca.

Wednesday 4

IGNITE! Fourth annual science fair hosted by the Saskatchewan Science Centre to encourage creativity and innovation. Includes a career showcase on Oct. 4, family maker day on Oct. 6 and Ignite Expo on Oct. 7. See sasksciencecentre.com.

BOOK CLUB Tonight: Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance. Prince of Wales Library, 7–8 p.m. Additional session Nov. 1: Christine Feehan’s Leopard’s Fury. See reginalibrary.ca.

Thursday 5

CANADA 150 LECTURE SERIES Presentation by author Anne McDonald and harpist Ann Germani. The former’s talk is titled “Social Whirlwind of Confederation: A Woman’s Perspective, the Diary of Mercy Coles”, while the latter will perform a work called “Dancing to Confederation”. Luther College, 7:30 p.m. See uregina.ca.

Friday 13

SHOWCASE 2017 Includes a mix of performing arts, visual art exhibits and concerts, along with workshops and a trade show. The host hotel is Ramada Hotel, and the performance venue is the Performing Arts Centre. Presented by the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils. Oct. 13–15. See osac.ca.

Sunday 15

SASKATCHEWAN LIBRARY WEEK As we learned after last March’s provincial budget, Saskatchewan people love their libraries. That’s reflected in the theme of this 41st annual week which is “Libraries Matter!” Oct. 15–21. See saskla.ca.

Monday 16

TALKIN’ BOUT BIOBLITZ Presentation by educators and researchers on the BioBlitz that was held in Wascana Centre in early June. Royal Saskatchewan Museum, 7 p.m. See royalsaskmuseum.ca.

Tuesday 17

DWIGHT MERCER: REGINA’S FORGOTTEN MILITARY HISTORY Presentation on historic reminders of the Great War in Regina architecture. Central Library, 7–8:30 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

Thursday 19

BLACK TIE AUCTION Hosted by Government House Historical Society, with a champagne reception, silent and live auctions, music by Sax and Bliss, and featured artist Andrew Meredith. Government House, 5:30 p.m. $100, or $90 for GHHS members. See govhousesociety.ca or call 306-539-3644.

ARTISTS OF ABILITY This three day festival features work by established and emerging disabled artists in disciplines such as visual art, performance, new media and literature. The festival includes events in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert, and is presented by Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan. Oct. 19–21. See saskartistsofability.wordpress.com.

Friday 20

REGINA WORD UP Community stage with guest artists Regina’s 2017 slam team. Creative City Centre, show at 8 p.m. All ages. See creativecitycentre.ca.

LITERARY ECLECTIC XII (Saskatoon) Two-day conference where University of Regina and University of Saskatchewan grad students present papers on topics related to literature and culture. University of Saskatchewan, Oct. 20–21. See usask.ca.

Saturday 21

SASKATCHEWAN WRITERS’ GUILD: FALL CONFERENCE & AGM Includes presentations and workshops on the craft of writing. Saskatchewan poet Karen Solie will deliver the Caroline Heath Memorial Lecture (Oct. 21 at 7:45 p.m.). Other presenters include Louise Halfe, Gerald Hill, Lynda Monahan, Bruce Rice and Elizabeth Shih. Travelodge Hotel, Oct. 21–22. See skwriter.com.

Monday 23

REVISIT REGINA: ARCHITECTURAL HERITAGE OF STOREY & VAN EGMOND Presentation on the architectural firm that designed many of Regina’s pre-World War I buildings. RPL Theatre, 7–8:30 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

Tuesday 24

READINGS BY CANADIAN WRITERS Guest reader is mystery novelist Gail Bowen. LI215, University of Regina, 7 p.m. See humanitiesresearch.org.

Thursday 26

SASKATCHEWAN ARTS AWARDS (Saskatoon) Gala to celebrate artistic excellence with awards for individuals and organizations in seven categories. Presented by Saskatchewan Arts Board with guest artists t.b.a. Remai Modern, reception at 6:30 p.m., with show and after-party to follow. $80, $30 for self-declared artists. See saskartsboard.ca.

ADULT SCIENCE NIGHT Theme is t.b.a. Saskatchewan Science Centre, 7 p.m. Additional adult science nights will be held Nov. 23 and Dec. 14. See sasksciencecentre.com.

Friday 27

REGINA WORD UP Youth stage with open mic. Creative City Centre, show at 8 p.m. See creativecitycentre.ca.

Monday 30

LUTHER LECTURE University of Toronto historian Nicholas Terpstra presents “Reframing the Reformation: Religious Refugees in the Early Modern World.” Luther Auditorium, University of Regina, 7:30 p.m. See uregina.ca.

November

Wednesday 1

THE UNSOLVED RIDDLE(S) OF STEPHEN LEACOCK Presentation by Leslie and Paul Conway who are retracing the route the Canadian author/academic took when he toured Western Canada in 1936–37. LY 107.12, University of Regina, 3:30 p.m. See uregina.ca.

Thursday 2

THE HISTORICAL LEACOCK Presentation on the Canadian humourist Stephen Leacock (1869–1944). Central Library, 2–3:30 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

NANOWRIMO Opening session for a literary challenge that will see writers create a novel in November to celebrate National Novel Writing Month. Prince of Wales Library, 7–8:30 p.m. See reginalibrary.ca.

Monday 6

READINGS BY CANADIAN WRITERS Guest readers are naturalist Trevor Herriot, poet Jan Zwicky and author Anne McDonald. LI215, University of Regina, 7:30 p.m. See humanitiesresearch.org.

Wednesday 8

REMEMBERING PASSCHENDAELE Presentation by historian Ian Germani on a World War II battle in Belgium involving Canadian troops where questionable strategy and bad weather lead to high casualties. Central Library, 7–8:30 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

Friday 10

REGINA WORD UP Community stage with guest artist Mugabi Byenkya. Creative City Centre, 7:30 p.m. All ages. See creativecitycentre.ca.

Saturday 18

METRO PET MARKET: LECTURE Guest speaker is veterinarian Karen Becker, who will answer questions on animal welfare. DoubleTree Hilton, 7 p.m. $10. See metropetmarket.ca.

Sunday 19

MÉTIS PEOPLE & THE LAW Presentation by Russell Fayant on the legal definition and rights of Métis people. Central Library, 2–3:30 p.m. Register at reginalibrary.ca.

Wednesday 22

FIRST NATIONS LANGUAGE KEEPERS CONFERENCE (Saskatoon) The theme of this event is “Resurgence: Reclaiming Indigenous Knowledge Systems”. Hosted by Saskatchewan Indian Cultural Centre. Saskatoon Inn, Nov. 22–23. See sicc.sk.ca.

Friday 24

REGINA WORD UP Youth stage with open mic. Creative City Centre, show at 8 p.m. See creativecitycentre.ca.

Monday 27

PETER MANSBRIDGE: THE STORIES BEHIND THE STORIES The now retired CBC news anchor recalls some of the memorable stories and personalities he encountered during his broadcasting career. Conexus Arts Centre, 8 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

December

Friday 8

REGINA WORD UP Community stage with open mic. Creative City Centre, show at 8 p.m. All ages. See creativecitycentre.ca.

FILM

September

Wednesday 20

CINEMA POLITICA Screening is the 2009 documentary H2Oil about the environmental damage caused by enhanced oil recovery. Artful Dodger, 7 p.m.

Thursday 21

QUEER CITY CINEMA 14 This year’s festival focuses on feature-length fiction and documentary films. QCC14 runs Sept. 21–23, and is co-presented with Dunlop Gallery and RPL Film Theatre. See queercitycinema.ca.

Saturday 30

PILE OF BONES UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL Screening of independent short films from across Canada, along with a few international entries. Presented by Stella Artois. Artesian, 8 p.m. $10. 19+. See pileofbonesunderground.ca.

October

Thursday 5

SCREENING & Q&A WITH TASHA HUBBARD The film being screened is Hubbard’s documentary Birth of a Family about four Dene siblings who reunite after being separated as children. RIC 119, University of Regina, 7:30 p.m. See skwriter.com

Thursday 12

ONE BIG HOME Screening as part of the Architectural Design Series, this film looks at one community’s struggle against “mansionization” which involves over-sized homes on infill lots. RPL Theatre, 7 p.m. See reginalibrary.ca.

Saturday 21

FOODIE FILM NIGHT Annual fundraiser for the RPL Theatre, includes a screening of Lydia Tenaglia’s 2016 documentary Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent, followed by a reception with food and drink from local businesses. Central Library, 7 p.m. $20. See reginalibrary.ca or call 306-777-6104.

Thursday 26

GEORGE ROMERO FILM FESTIVAL Hosted by RPL Theatre to commemorate the July passing of the American zombie/horror master. Program includes Night of the Living Dead (Oct. 26, 9 p.m.), Dawn of the Dead (Oct. 27, 9 p.m.), Day of the Dead (Oct. 29, 9 p.m.) and Martin (Oct. 29, 7 p.m.). See reginalibrary.ca.

Tuesday 31

TALKIES Comic Jayden Pfeifer provides commentary on a mediocre move. Tonight: the 2006 remake of the 1973 British horror classic The Wicker Man. RPL Theatre, 7 p.m. Free with a food bank donation.

November

Friday 17

SASKATCHEWAN INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS Hosted by the Saskatchewan Filmpool, this salute to independent film includes screenings and awards in six categories: Best Feature, Best Short, Best Student Film, Best Acting and Audience Choice. Artesian, time t.b.a. See filmpool.ca.

LIVE MUSIC

September

Thursday 28

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

MACK HUBIC & ORIN PAQUETTE at the Capitol Restaurant and Bar, 9 p.m.

Friday 29

FRIENDS OF FOES with Lunar Lander Dance Commander at O’Hanlon’s Pub.

SKID WICKED (’80s tribute) at the Pump Roadhouse.

Saturday 30

JOE BONAMASSA (with full band) at Brandt Centre, 8 p.m. See evrazplace.com.

ZACHARY LUCKY at Creative City Centre.

DUSTIN RITTER (acoustic show) at Lancaster Pub, 9 p.m.

THE LYONALS at the Capitol Restaurant and Bar, 9 p.m.

SARATOGA presented by the Francophone Performing Arts Network with Vaero at Carrefour Horizons (1440 9th Ave. N.), 8 p.m. See culturel.ca/360-sk.

October

Sunday 1

HARMONY 2 GO YOUTH BARBERSHOP CHORUS present a musical tribute for Canada’s 150th birthday at St. James United Church (4506 Sherwood Dr.), 7 p.m. $10. 306-543-2626.

Tuesday 3

JESUS PIECE with Stepping Stone, Neck Lace and Scourge at the SCES Club. See culturalexchange.ca.

Thursday 5

SAWYER BROWN at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Friday 6

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS presented by the Regina Folk Festival Concert Series with Born Ruffians at the Exchange, show at 8 p.m. See reginafolkfestival.com.

DELTA THROATS with guests at O’Hanlon’s Pub.

MIRANDA LAMBERT: HIGHWAY VAGABOND TOUR with Brandy Clark at Brandt Centre, 8 p.m. See evrazplace.com.

WANNABE: A SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTE at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Saturday 7

ALL MUSIC FOR PEACE features popular songs from all over the world along with a fashion show and food at the Exchange, 8 p.m. See culturalexchange.ca

SCREAMING AT TRAFFIC with Above the Crown and Tomorrow Starts Today at Cloud 9 Live.

QUEEN CITY KIDS at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

MACKENZIE JACKSON (acoustic show) at Lancaster Pub, 9 p.m.

THE LEAGUE OF ONE with Aviator Shades at the Artful Dodger.

Sunday 8

SCREAMING FEMALES with Street Eaters, Homo Monstrous and Oiseaux at the SCES Club. See culturalexchange.ca.

Tuesday 10

CHRIS COLLINS & BOULDER CANYON (John Denver Tribute) at Conexus Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Wednesday 11

EMERSON DRIVE at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Thursday 12

ELLEN FROESE (album release) with Derek Curtis at Creative City Centre. See ellenfroesekooijenga.com.

Friday 13

WHITEHORSE with Terra Lightfoot presented by Regina Folk Festival at WaWa Shriners’ Hall (2065 Hamilton), show at 8:30 p.m. See reginafolkfestival.com.

CHRIS DE BURGH (A Better World Tour) at Conexus Arts Centre, 8 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

PRISM at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Saturday 14

SARAH SLEAN at the Artesian, 8 p.m. See artesianon13th.ca.

ANDINO SUNS with Del Suelo at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

ROCOCODE with Loa and Xana at the Artful Dodger.

Monday 16

FOREIGNER with Honeymoon Suite at Conexus Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Tuesday 17

AN EVENING WITH HEY OCEAN at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

Thursday 19

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND: 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Conexus Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Friday 20

MATTHEW HORNELL & ANDREW SNEDDON presented by Grassroots Regina at the Exchange, 8 p.m. See grassrootsregina.com.

REPLAY: A ’60S INVASION at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

NECRO with Madchild and guests at the Pump Roadhouse.

Saturday 21

THE DEEP DARK WOODS with guests at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

REPLAY: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Sunday 22

MARTHA WAINWRIGHT at the Artesian, 8 p.m. See artesianon13th.ca.

CATTLE DECAPITATION with Revocation, Full of Hell and Artificial Brain at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

Monday 23

THE MAVERICKS at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Tuesday 24

DAVID MYLES (album release tour for Real Love) at the Artesian, 8 p.m. See artesianon13th.ca.

Thursday 26

THE DEAD ARE LIVING with Adrian Pain & The Dead Sexy and Dead 3 Days at Cloud 9 Live.

Friday 27

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER with Suffocation, Decrepit Birth and guests at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

GUNNER & SMITH (album release for Byzantium) at the German Club.

SNAKE OIL (tribute to ’80s rock) at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Saturday 28

CARROLL BAKER at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Monday 30

THE CREEPSHOW with Sammy Kay at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

Tuesday 31

ONE BAD SON at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

November

Wednesday 1

GORDON LIGHTFOOT at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Thursday 2

ALEX CUBA presented by Regina Folk Festival at the Exchange, time t.b.a. See reginafolkfestival.com.

JESSE COOK at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Wednesday 8

LYNNE HANSON presented by Grassroots Regina the Exchange, 8 p.m. $15. See grassrootsregina.com.

Friday 10

NOMADIC MASSIVE co-presented by Regina Folk Festival and National Arts Centre at the Exchange, time t.b.a. See reginafolkfestival.com.

THE GLORIOUS SONS with guests at the Turvey Centre, doors at 7 p.m. All ages. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Saturday 11

LITTLE MISS HIGGINS (tour for new album My Home, My Heart) at the Artesian. See artesianon13th.ca.

Tuesday 14

THE KARPINKA BROTHERS with Carl Johnson at the Artesian, 8 p.m. See artesianon13th.ca.

Friday 17

SILVERSTEIN with Seaway and Creeper at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

HEADSTONES with SnakeandtheChain featuring Bif Naked at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Saturday 18

ANDY SHAUF with guests at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

HEADPINS at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Wednesday 22

CURRENT SWELL with guests at the Exchange. See culturalexchange.ca.

THE NORTHERN PIKES at Conexus Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Thursday 23

WILLIAM PRINCE co-presented by Regina Folk Festival and National Arts Centre with Justin Lacroix at the Exchange, time t.b.a. See reginafolkfestival.com.

THE ONCE at the Artesian, 8 p.m. See artesianon13th.ca.

Friday 24

COLD SPECKS (album tour for Fool’s Paradise) co-presented by Regina Folk Festival and National Arts Centre at the Exchange, show at 8 p.m. See reginafolkfestival.com.

BARENAKED LADIES (Fake Nudes Tour) at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Saturday 25

DAVID WILCOX at Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Tuesday 28

BRIT FLOYD: THE WORLD’S GREATEST PINK FLOYD SHOW at Conexus Arts Centre, 8 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

December

Saturday 2

TIM WILLIAMS presented by Grassroots Regina at the Exchange, 8:30 p.m. See grassrootsregina.com.

Saturday 9

MADAME DIVA: SPECTACLE DE NOËL presented by the Francophone Performing Arts Network at Carrefour Horizons (1440 9th Ave. N.), 7 p.m. See culturel.ca/360-sk.

PERFORMING ARTS

September

Thursday 14

WILDWOOD FIRE This musical recounts the marital challenges of June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash. Written by Lauren de Graaf and Kelsey Krogman, and starring de Graaf and Alix Cowman. Artesian, 8 p.m. See artesianon13th.ca.

Saturday 16

LAUGH SHOP COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Ken Valgardson and Nick Burden. Ramada Hotel, show at 9:30 p.m. See ramadaregina.ca.

Wednesday 20

COMEDY SOIRÉE Evening of improv, sketches and stand-up co-hosted with Eyes Up Here Comedy. Creative City Centre, 7:30 p.m. $5.

Friday 22

HITCHHIKERS IMPROV Performance by local improv troupe. Artesian, show at 8 p.m.

PASS THE HAT Local stand-up comedy. SCES Club, show at 9 p.m. Pay what you like.

Saturday 23

LAUGH SHOP COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Chris Gordon and Adam Blank. Ramada Hotel, show at 9:30 p.m. See ramadaregina.ca.

Tuesday 26

ARGENTINE TANGO These lessons offer a mix of beginner and advanced instruction. New Dance Horizons (2207 Harvey St.), 7–8:30 p.m., with additional sessions Oct. 10 and 24, Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 5. See newdancehorizons.ca.

Friday 29

ANDRE-PHILLIPE GAGNON Live performance by comic impressionist. Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

COMBAT IMPROV Performance by local artists. Unitarian Centre, show at 8 p.m.

Saturday 30

RSO GOVERNMENT HOUSE CONCERT Brahms Serenade which recalls the opulence and grandeur of Baroque Italy and Imperial Vienna with works by Corelli (Concerto Grosso No. 3), Rossini (String Sonata No. 4) and Brahms (Serenade for Orchestra). Government House, 8 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

LAUGH SHOP COMEDY CLUB Stand-up with Sean Kent and Brent Ayton. Ramada Hotel, show at 9:30 p.m. See ramadaregina.ca.

October

Saturday 7

THE MET: LIVE IN HD Broadcast of Bellini’s Norma which is set in a Druid forest where nature and mysticism rule. Cineplex Cinemas, 10:55 a.m. See cineplex.com.

Wednesday 11

ROYAL WINNIPEG BALLET: AUDITIONS Dancers interested in joining the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Ballet Academic (Age 10+), Aspirant (Post-Secondary) and Teacher Training Program (Post-Secondary) are invited to audition. Dance Dimensions (1136 Devonshire Dr.). Contact RWB School at 204-957-3467 or e-mail [email protected] to register.

Friday 13

HITCHHIKERS’ HOUSE SHOW Performance by local improv artists. Unitarian Centre, show at 8 p.m.

Saturday 14

THE MET: LIVE IN HD Broadcast of Mozart’s magic fable Die Zauberflöte about a prince who tries to rescue the daughter of the Queen of the Night. Cineplex Cinemas, 10:55 a.m. See cineplex.com.

SHAUN MAJUMDER Live performance by stand-up comic. Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Sunday 15

CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS The RSO’s music director Gordon Gerrard leads the orchestra from the piano in a parade of favourites for kids of all ages including Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Carnival of the Animals”. Knox Met Church, with pre-concert activities at 2 p.m. and music at 3 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

Tuesday 17

POPOVICH COMEDY PET THEATRE Family-friendly performance featuring popular pet species. Performing Arts Centre, 6:30 p.m. See reginapac.com.

Wednesday 18

JUST FOR LAUGHS CANADIAN COMEDY TOUR Host is Sugar Sammy, with guest comics Alonzo Bodden and Gina Brillon. Conexus Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Friday 20

B*RUDE COMEDY Performance by local comics. Brewed Awakening (Dewdney), show at 9 p.m.

Saturday 21

RSO SHUMIATCHER POPS Dancing Queen: The Music of ABBA featuring guest vocalists Jean ’n’ Boots at Conexus Arts Centre, 8 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

Sunday 22

BOLSHOI BALLET IN CINEMA Broadcast of the classical ballet Le Corsaire which is based on an 1814 poem by Byron about a swashbuckling privateer. Cineplex Cinemas, 12:55 p.m. See cineplex.com.

LIBRARY CONCERT SERIES Features members of the Regina Symphony Orchestra. Central Library, 2–3 p.m.

BEAUTY OF BEETHOVEN & BRAHMS This concert by Cecilia String Quartet with guest artist James Campbell (clarinet) includes works by Beethoven (Op. 18 No. 3), Mendelssohn (String Quartet Op. 44 No. 1) and Brahms (Clarinet Quintet Op. 115). Knox Met Church, 4 p.m. See cecilianconcertseries.ca.

CAMPION & LUTHER CHORAL CONCERT Dominic Gregorio and Jonathan Achtzehner conduct singers from both colleges who will perform choral music from the Protestant and Catholic Reformation periods. Campion Chapel, 7:30 p.m. See luthercollege.edu.

Monday 23

CECILIA STRING QUARTET: XENIA CONCERT Family friendly concert. Presented by Cecilian Concert Series. Living Spirit Centre (4018 Doan Dr.), 6 p.m. See cecilianconcertseries.ca.

Tuesday 24

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Remount of the classic horror/camp musical presented by Sterling Productions. Includes photo-ops with your favourite cast member. Conexus Convention Hall, Oct. 24–26, 8 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Friday 27

HITCHHIKERS IMPROV Performance by local improv troupe. Artesian, show at 8 p.m.

Saturday 28

RSO MASTERWORKS CONCERT A Night of Beethoven with guest artists Gwen Hoebig (violin), Desmond Hoebig (cello) and David Moroz (piano) performing three works by Beethoven (Coriolan Overture, Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano and Symphony No. 3: Eroica). Conexus Arts Centre, 8 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

Sunday 29

MODERN RUIN: KYRIE KRISTMANSON WITH QUATUOR EURYDICE Presented by Regina Musical Club. Westminster United Church, 3 p.m. See reginamusicalclub.ca.

November

Friday 3

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Live performance by a group of UK illusionists. Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

HITCHHIKERS’ HOUSE SHOW Performance by local improv artists. Unitarian Centre, show at 8 p.m.

Saturday 4

RON JAMES: FULL THROTTLE Live performance by stand-up comic. University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Sunday 5

LIBRARY CONCERT SERIES Features members of the Regina Symphony Orchestra. Central Library, 2–3 p.m.

Tuesday 7

JERSEY BOYS Touring version of the Broadway musical based on the story of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. Conexus Arts Centre, Nov. 7–8, 8 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Friday 10

SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Theatrical presentation which tells the story of the famous folk duo from their humble beginnings in Queens, New York to their reunion concert in Central Park in 1981. Conexus Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

COMBAT IMPROV Performance by local artists. Unitarian Centre, show at 8 p.m.

Wednesday 15

CBC’S THIS AND THAT Live version of the popular CBC radio show with hosts Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring. Casino Regina. See casinoregina.com.

Friday 17

DANCE ME A SONG Performance by members of Youth Ballet and Contemporary Dance Saskatchewan. Venue t.b.a., Nov. 17–18, 7:30 p.m. See youthballet.com.

B*RUDE COMEDY Performance by local comics. Brewed Awakening (Dewdney), show at 9 p.m.

Saturday 18

RSO GOVERNMENT HOUSE CONCERT Beethoven String Quartet with guest artist Gordon Gerrard and works by Beethoven (String Quartet Op. 18, No. 6 and Wind Quintet Op. 16), Kevin Lau (Eagle’s Ascent) and Eric Ewazen (Hymn for the Lost and the Living). Government House, 8 p.m., Sunday Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

Sunday 19

BOLSHOI BALLET IN CINEMA Broadcast of The Taming of the Shrew based on Shakespeare’s dark comedy about a man who tries to “tame” a headstrong woman. Cineplex Cinemas, 12:55 p.m. See cineplex.com.

LEGENDS AND STORIES Guest artist Philip Chu (piano) performs works by Ravel (Mother Goose Suite), Burge (Selected Etudes), Rachmaninoff (Selections from Preludes Op. 23 and Op. 32), Schubert/Liszt (“Wanderer” Fantasy in C major) and Liszt (Legends). Presented by Cecilian Concert Series. Knox Met Church, 4 p.m. See cecilianconcertseries.ca.

Thursday 23

GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER The Moscow Ballet presents their version of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. Conexus Arts Centre, 7 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Saturday 25

RSO MASTERWORKS CONCERT Dvořák New World Symphony with conductor Gordon Gerrard and guest artists Miles Newman (trumpet), Tanya Tagaq (Inuit throat singer) and Christine Duncan (improviser) performing works by Laura Pettigrew (Dòchas), John Estacio (Trumpet Concerto), Christine Duncan/Jean Martin (Qiksaaktuq) and Dvořák (Symphony No. 9: New World Symphony). Conexus Arts Centre, 8 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

Sunday 26

ARENDS & TIEFENBACH Performance by Allison Arends (soprano) and Peter Tiefenbach (piano). Presented by Regina Musical Club. Westminster United Church, 3 p.m. See reginamusicalclub.ca.

Thursday 30

PRAIRIEBOWL IMPROV TOURNAMENT Three day improv festival featuring local and visiting troupes. Artesian, Nov. 30–Dec. 2, show from 8–10 p.m. each night.

December

Friday 1

THE GREAT CANADIAN SONGBOOK III This salute to Canadian musicians and composers is being presented by Regina Lyrical Musical Theatre. Royal Saskatchewan Museum, Dec. 1–2, time t.b.a. See reginalyric.com.

Saturday 2

RSO SPECIAL PERFORMANCE A Candlelight Christmas with Gordon Gerrard (conductor/host) and guest vocalist t.b.a. Westminster United Church, 7 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

Sunday 3

BACH ADVENT CANTATA performed by the Luther Bach Choir at the University of Regina’s Luther Chapel, 2:30 p.m. See uregina.ca.

Monday 4

OH WHAT A NIGHT! Musical tribute to Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons plus a Christmas tribute to Andy Williams & the Williams Brothers. Conexus Arts Centre, 7 p.m. See conexusartscentre.ca.

Friday 8

HITCHHIKERS’ HOUSE SHOW Performance by local improv artists. Unitarian Centre, show at 8 p.m.

Saturday 9

RSO SHUMIATCHER POPS Music of the Ice: Skating’s Greatest Hits with guest conductor Lucas Waldin, host Jamie Salé and pianist Tommy Banks performing works by Andrew Lloyd Webber, ABBA, Glenn Miller, Ravel and more to accompanying video of figure skating routines. Conexus Arts Centre, 8 p.m. see reginasymphony.com.

Sunday 10

BOLSHOI BALLET IN CINEMA Broadcast of Tchaikovsky’s classical ballet The Nutcracker which is set on Christmas Eve. Cineplex Cinemas, 12:55 p.m. See cineplex.com.

Friday 15

COMBAT IMPROV Performance by local artists. Unitarian Centre, show at 8 p.m.

Saturday 16

RSO SPECIAL PERFORMANCE Handel’s Messiah with guest conductor Rosemary Thomson and soloists Allison Walmsley (soprano), Andrea Hill (mezzo-soprano), Zach Finkelstein (tenor) and Stephen Hegedus (bass-baritone). Knox-Met Church, 8 p.m. See reginasymphony.com.

Sunday 17

PER SONATORI: ANGEL NOEL The Baroque period ensemble Per Sonatori presents a Baroque Christmas concert. Knox-Metropolitan Church, 7:30 p.m. See personatori.ca.

Thursday 21

HITCHHIKERS IMPROV Performance by local improv troupe. Artesian, Dec. 21–22, show at 8 p.m.

THEATRE

September

LA TRAHISON/THE BETRAYAL Set 20 years after the 1885 Northwest Resistance, this one act play by Laurier Gareau sees two men reflect back on that turbulent time. Presented by Théâtre Oskana in French with English surtitles. Carrefour Horizons Auditorium, Sept. 22–23, 8 p.m. Call 306-566-6020 for tickets.

NATIONAL THEATRE Broadcast of Federico Garcia Lorca’s Yerma about a young woman (Billie Piper) who is desperate to become a mother. Cineplex Cinemas, Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m. See cineplex.com.

DIAMOND GIRLS This one-act play explores Saskatchewan’s connection to an American women’s professional baseball league that operated from 1943–1954. Written by Maureen Ulrich, directed by Kenn McLeod, stars Amanda Trapp. Saskatchewan Express Theatre (2272 Pasqua St.), Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. $20. 306-487-7512.

BITTERGIRL: THE MUSICAL Set to music from “girl groups” of the 1960s and ’70s, this comedy by Annabel Fitzsimmons, Alison Lawrence and Mary Francis Moore takes a light-hearted look at being dumped. Directed by Greg Ochitwa with performers Ma-Anne Dionisio, Kaitlyn Semple and Robbie Towns. Globe Theatre, Sept. 27–Oct. 15. See globetheatrelive.com.

October

A TURN OF THE SCREW Adapted by Jack Neary from a novella by Henry James, this thriller sees a governess at an isolated 19th century English manor investigate mysterious happenings on the estate. Presented by Regina Little Theatre. Performing Arts Centre, Oct. 4–7 at 7:30 p.m. See reginalittletheatre.com.

THE TRIAL OF LOUIS RIEL: 50TH ANNIVERSARY GALA This two-day event includes a symposium addressing the history of Louis Riel and John Coulter’s play Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m., followed by a gourmet dinner, and a performance of the play on Oct. 15 from 1:30–4 p.m. DoubleTree Hilton. See rielcoproductions.com.

FALL ONE ACT CABARET Regina Little Theatre fundraiser, featuring bar and food service along with several one-act plays. Performing Arts Centre, Oct. 27–28, doors at 6:30 p.m. See reginalittletheatre.com.

November

THEATREONE This competitive theatre event is hosted by Theatre Saskatchewan and showcases work by Saskatchewan theatre companies. Performances are in Warman, Nov. 9–12. See theatresaskatchewan.com.

HEATHERS Stage musical based on the 1988 dark comedy about high school cliques. Presented by Do It With Class Young People’s Theatre. Orr Centre (4400 4th Ave.), Nov. 16–18. See doitwithclass.com.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Written by Michael Shamata, this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic remains faithful to the original which was set in mid-19th century London. Globe Theatre, Nov. 18–Dec. 24. See globetheatrelive.com.

THE MIRACLE WORKER Written by William Gibson, this biographical tale tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her blind and mute student Helen Keller. Presented by Regina Little Theatre. Performing Arts Centre, Nov. 29–Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. See reginalittletheatre.com.

VISUAL ART

September

ART NOW: SASKATCHEWAN FINE ART FAIR Showcase of contemporary visual art presented by members of the SaskGalleries network, also includes artist talks, panel discussions on topics of interest to artists and collectors and a children’s area. Canada-Saskatchewan Sound Stage, Sept. 15–17, with a ticketed reception Sept. 14 from 7–10 p.m. See artnow.ca.

Dunlop Gallery

PRINTMAKING IN THE CREATION CUBE Exhibition of prints from the RPL collection. George Bothwell Library. (Until Sept. 30.)

THE DEAF FOREST Installation by deaf and hard of hearing students from Thom Collegiate in collaboration with artists Chrystenne Ells and Berny Hi, teacher Joanne Weber and The Deaf Crows. Curated by Wendy Peart. (Until Oct. 29, with an opening reception Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.)

Flatgrafika

This festival celebrates print media in various forms. It includes art talks, gallery openings, panel discussions, workshops and film screenings. Articulate Ink, Art Gallery of Regina, University of Regina, MacKenzie Art Gallery and Creative City Centre are some of the participating partners. Sept. 14–17. See flatgrafika.ca.

MacKenzie Gallery

ART CONVERSATION SERIES Guest speaker is New York-based author and critic Emmanuel Iduma who will discuss “A Stranger’s Pose: Notes on Intimacy, Writing, and Criticism. (Sept. 14, 7 p.m.)

COMMUNITY BARBEQUE AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL DESIGN Community barbecue where the gallery announces the final design for the public art project Transformative Landscapes plus hosts an opening reception for its fall season. (Sept. 29, BBQ at 5:30 p.m., reception at 7:30 p.m.)

DANA CLAXTON: THE SIOUX PROJECT: TATANKA OYATE Digital video and photography installation in which the Hunkpapa Lakota artist explores the relationship of contemporary Sioux people with the land. (Until Jan. 7, with an opening day symposium on Sept. 30.)

JEFF FUNNELL: NOTES FROM THE INQUEST Exhibition of courtroom drawings from an inquest into the shooting death of Wasagamack Cree leader JJ Harper by a Winnipeg police officer in 1988. (Sept. 30–Jan. 28.)

ART{OUTSIDE} This program sees reproductions of works from the gallery’s collection installed in outdoor locations. The work being unveiled at Government House is Bob Boyer’s Tenochtitlan — a painting which evokes the ancient Aztec capital of the same name. (Opening reception at Government House, Sept. 30 from 2–4 p.m.)

Regina Art Collective

EMERGENCE Exhibition of new work by nine members of the collective. Performing Arts Centre, until Sept. 30. See reginartcollective.com.

October

Art Gallery of Regina

RISA HOROWITZ: INFRONTOFAMIDBEFORE Exhibition of photo-based work inspired by a residency the Regina artist did this summer that involved a three week excursion in Arctic waters north of Norway. (Oct. 13–Nov. 26, with a reception Oct. 25 from 7–9 p.m. and an artist talk on Nov. 22.)

Dunlop Gallery: Sherwood Branch

CATHERINE BLACKBURN: TELL ME THE TRUTH Of mixed Dene and European heritage, the artist uses beadwork, quilling and painting to explore political, economic, spiritual and family issues related to colonization. Curated by Jennifer Matotek. (Oct. 14–Jan. 3.)

Harvest of Art

Show and sale hosted by Prairie Artists Guild. Executive Royal Hotel (4025 Albert), Oct. 20 from 1–9 p.m., with a reception at 7 p.m., Oct. 21–22 from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. See prairieartistsguild.org.

MacKenzie Art Gallery

GALA ART AUCTION Annual fundraiser in support of the gallery, includes entertainment, refreshments and live and silent auctions. (Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. See mackenziegala.ca.)

JEANNE RANDOLPH: MY CLAUSTROPHOBIC HAPPINESS Exhibition by the well-known Canadian artist, psychiatrist and cultural theorist. (Oct. 20–Feb. 4.)

Neutral Ground

CANADA’S RECTANGLE Group exhibition featuring work by Saskatchewan-rooted emerging artists Cruz Anderson, Cameron Forbes, Jaye Kovach, Jessica Morgun, Amber Phelps-Bondaroff, Phomohobes, Zoe Schneider and Nic Wilson. (Opening reception Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., runs until Dec. 2.)

November

Dunlop Gallery: Central Branch

BRIDGET MOSER: EVERY ROOM IS A WAITING ROOM This exhibition includes a new performance and two videos where the Toronto artist explores issues such as consumerism, anxiety and the power of subversive comedy. Curated by Blair Fornwald. (Opening reception and performance Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., followed by a talk at New Dance Horizons Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., runs until Jan. 14.)

QUICK & DIRTY ARTISTS TALKS: MAP FACULTY THROWDOWN Short talks by members of the University of Regina’s Media, Art and Performance faculty. (Creative City Centre, Nov. 7 from 7–9:30 p.m.)

BIG PAINT NIGHT Social evening of painting hosted by the gallery at Sunrise Library (Nov. 17, 7–9 p.m.)

MacKenzie Art Gallery

HOLIDAY BAZAART Indoor version of the gallery’s popular summer craft sale. (Nov. 25, 10 a.m.)

Our Best to You

This arts and craft show features over 200 Canadian artisans. Canada Centre Building, Nov. 10 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Nov. 11 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Nov. 12 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Adults $7, 17 and under free.

Wintergreen

Annual juried sale hosted by Saskatchewan Craft Council, featuring over 70 craft and visual artists. Conexus Arts Centre, Nov. 17 from 1–9 p.m., Nov. 18 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Nov. 19 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Adults $5 for three-day pass, Seniors & Youth $3, Kids 12 and under free. See saskcraftcouncil.org.

December

Art Gallery of Regina

SYLVIA ZIEMANN: ACCIDENTAL UTOPIA Exhibition by a Regina artist who has in the past built apocalyptic tableaux and also worked with puppets. (Dec. 9– Feb 23, with a reception and artist talk Dec. 13 from 7–9 p.m.)

❧