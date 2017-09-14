Seeing Red Over Green

Queen City Confidential | by Anonymous

People in Saskatchewan are so narrow-minded. All they care about are their stupid Roughriders, which, by the way, suck. The whole CFL is a joke anyway, what with a measly nine teams total. If these stupid fanatics gave just a quarter of the energy they devote to their precious football team to the communities they live in, our province wouldn’t be such a mess. Instead, they don’t care about the deficit this idiotic provincial government has put us in. They don’t care that health care, education and other essentials have been gutted. They can’t be bothered to pay attention to reality. Apathy runs deep everywhere, but Saskatchewan takes the cake.

