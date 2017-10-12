Oh The Poomanity

Queen City Confidential | by Anonymous

It’s ironic that the top insult for misogynists and homophobes is itself sexist. That said, there’s no obvious replacement for “douchebag”. “Rot”, “shit”, “pisspot”, “slime” and other terms for smelly, unpleasant objects and excretions don’t pack the same “oomph”. But why not? Why is it our worst words reference groups with less power and/or lower social status? And why are so many related to sex (a wonderful and desirable experience for many)? I wouldn’t want to make a public call for new cuss words but it’s time to take a stand. Let’s shift the hierarchy of insults and vulgarities away from references to gender, age, status, ability and race, and toward images that really do elicit a hearty “ewww!!!”

