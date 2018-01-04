With Geoff Smith

Geoff recently wrapped up a Canadian tour for the new Gunner & Smith album, Byzantium. The band’s next show is Jan. 20 at Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre with The Dead South as part of Winterruption. /Gregory Beatty

“Inertiatic ESP”

The Mars Volta | De-Loused In The Comatorium (2003)

This was my introduction to The Mars Volta, and it blew me away. I learned the album inside and out. When I was 19, two buddies and I drove to Minneapolis to see them play. It’s still the best show I’ve ever seen.

“I’ll Be Here In The Morning”

Townes Van Zandt | For The Sake Of The Song (1968)

Townes has been one of my favourite songwriters for a long time, and has a huge impact on my songwriting. I got married a little over a year ago and my wife picked this song to walk down the aisle to. I couldn’t imagine her picking a better song.

“Hello, Milwaukee”

Joseph Huber | Tongues Of Fire (2012)

A friend introduced me to this song. Later that year, I met Joseph at Folk Alliance in Kansas City and saw him do a private showcase in a hotel room. I asked him to play it and he did. It was a memorable time for me.

“Down By The River”

Neil Young With Crazy Horse | Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969)

I love Neil Young’s music, but there’s something about the groove he and the band get into on this track that’s really special. I thought a lot about this track when I was writing my most recent album and prepping it with the band. It was a huge influence.

“Time”

Pink Floyd | The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973)

It’s really hard to pick any one Pink Floyd song, but I used to go home for lunch during high school and just listen to records. I listened to Dark Side of the Moon more times than I can count. David Gilmour is still my favourite guitar player and I’ve always loved this track.

“Smokestack Lightnin’”

Howlin’ Wolf | Single (1956)

This is an unbelievable track. I remember it playing when I was eating Lebanese food before a show at Baba’s in Charlottetown, and it always brings me right back to that moment.