Feb. 1–14, 2018

Bonus Column Rampage of Coffee Row: Ranting and Raven
Province Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe The Sask. Party picks a leader on the right side of the spectrum | by Gregory Beatty
City Suspicion And Mistrust Filmmakers fear shenanigans as the RPL ponders staffing changes | by Paul Dechene
World Double Dyer Terminal suffering can be stopped, plus trouble brews in the Congo | by Gywnne Dyer
Science Matters The Suits Have Spoken Mainstream economic thinkers back carbon pricing. We should too | by David Suzuki
Top 6 Ursula K. Le Guin | by Chris Scott
Art Cave Paintings Bev Pike’s gargantuan canvases are too big to easily take in | by Gregory Beatty
Film Realism Isn’t Pessimism Michael Haneke says the Internet is the modern Church | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo
Film Haute Romance Paul Thomas Anderson returns to form, after a fashion | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo
Film A Master Stumbles But memorable characters redeem Happy End | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo
Film Pulpy Goodness Triple murder drives suspense in Dagg’s Alaskan thriller | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo
Film Hnetflix: Flashback 2018 | by Shane Hnetka
Music My Music | with Stephanie Thomson
Queen City Confidential Breaking Bag | by Anonymous