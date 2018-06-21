Ineptroverts

Queen City Confidential | by Anonymous

Hey clueless extrovert at the gym: leave us poor strangers alone. When I’m on a stair-climber wearing headphones I’m not interested in one-way conversations about how many ladders you own or your 2015 road trip to Bismarck, North Dakota. And don’t stand next to me in the showers and tell me what Sheldon said last night on The Big Bang Theory. I don’t care. That show sucks. Also you’re naked. Go away.

TAKE YOUR LADDERS AND SCRAM Queen City Confidential is an open forum for Prairie Dog readers to anonymously share their petty rants, workplace gripes, romantic woes and complaints about friends, family and weirdos. E-mail submissions to [email protected] (type CONFIDENTIAL in the subject field). Change everyone’s names and identifying details. Submissions must be 100–200 words and wearing a towel.