31 Days Of Horror: Alien

I can’t believe it’s already the middle of the month! I’m halfway through 31 Days of Horror: 10 Years Of Fear. There are too many choices and not enough days.

Today’s pick is the classic 1979 sci-fi horror Alien. Written by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett and directed by Ridley Scott, this movie changed the face of sci-fi horror for ever.





Captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt), Executive Officer Kane (John Hurt), Warrant Officer Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Navigator Lambert (Veronica Cartwright), Science Officer Ash (Ian Holm) and two Engineers, Parker (Yaphet Kotto) and Brett (Harry Dean Stanton)

The crew of a commercial spaceship are awakened from cryogenic sleep by a distress signal from the moon LV-426. Upon landing, captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt), navigator Lambert (Veronica Cartwright) and executive officer Kane (John Hurt) find an derelict alien ship. Inside they find a giant dead alien and a bunch of eggs. One of the eggs opens and a creature pounces on Kane’s face.

Following protocol, Ripley refuses to let them back on their ship but Ash lets them in. Kane is alive but the creature is doing something to him. Later the creature dies and falls off, and Kane wakes up. The crew prepare to continue their journey home but during a quick meal, something bursts out of Kane’s chest. The alien grows quickly and starts picking off crew members.

Alien was a game changer. Science fiction horror films were usually kind of cheesy up until this film. After Alien, imitators flooded the screens. The movie also kick-started a long-running franchise that’s still going today. But the original is still the best. Quiet, intense and horrifying. Here’s my original post (also here).